Bulgaria Reaffirms No Military Deployment to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Parliament has adopted a declaration confirming the non-participation of Bulgarian military forces in combat operations in Ukraine, outside of the country’s alliance obligations under NATO, the EU, the UN, and the OSCE. The declaration calls for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and stresses Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting de-escalation initiatives and peaceful negotiations.

During the parliamentary debate, some members, particularly from the pro-Russian party "Revival," expressed skepticism about the guarantees provided by the declaration. Angel Georgiev argued that it left an opening for Bulgarian military personnel to be deployed to Ukraine, calling such a possibility a betrayal of Bulgarian society. However, Stanislav Balabanov from "There is Such a People" reassured that there was broad consensus in the National Assembly on the matter, emphasizing that without a formal request from the Council of Ministers, Parliament's role was to provide an institutional guarantee through the declaration.

Toma Bikov from GERB criticized the political discourse surrounding the declaration, stating that it was being used to stage ideological debates rather than focusing on the declaration’s actual implications. According to him, no request had been made for Bulgaria’s military involvement, making the discussion largely theoretical.

The declaration does not explicitly condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Attempts by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" to include language denouncing Russia’s ongoing war and alleged crimes against Ukraine were rejected. Likewise, "Revival" proposal to remove references to Bulgaria’s NATO and EU commitments was not accepted. The final text avoids directly addressing Russia’s aggression, which some see as leaving room for potential peacekeeping missions in the future after the conflict ends.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov reaffirmed that no external request for Bulgarian troops had been made and accused misinformation campaigns of spreading fear among the public. He emphasized GERB’s consistent support for Ukraine while reiterating that Bulgaria’s role should be centered on diplomatic efforts. Borisov also expressed concerns over Europe's long-term stability, warning of potential security and migration challenges should the war continue unresolved.

The European Parliament, in contrast to Bulgaria’s position, has decided to raise Ukrainian flags at its Brussels and Strasbourg headquarters from February 23 to 25 as a show of solidarity. Additionally, the "Station Europe" visitor center in Brussels will be illuminated in Ukraine’s national colors to commemorate the ongoing conflict.