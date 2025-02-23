Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora

Society » INCIDENTS | February 21, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora @BGNES

A locomotive caught fire this morning at a railway crossing near the Bulgarian village of Elenino, located between Stara Zagora and Chirpan. The incident occurred around 9:00 AM.

Two firefighting teams responded to the scene, where they promptly stopped the power supply to the contact network before beginning to extinguish the flames. The locomotive, which was not carrying any wagons at the time, had reportedly experienced the fire starting in the braking system, which later spread throughout the vehicle.

Yesterday, a locomotive collided with passenger train No. 30153 at Karnobat station, leaving six passengers with minor injuries. The locomotive, trying to overtake the train, failed to stop in time and struck it. Emergency medical teams were dispatched, and authorities will investigate the cause. The train, with 15 passengers continued its journey with alternative transport arranged, and the incident did not affect other train services.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: locomotive, train, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Agriculture Drives Bulgaria’s Economy with Strong Investments and Trade Growth

The agricultural sector contributes approximately 4 percent to Bulgaria's gross domestic product

Business » Industry | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season

Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort

Business » Tourism | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation

In a bid to address the outflow of medical professionals, the Bulgarian government has announced that medical students will be required to work in Bulgaria after completing their studies

Society » Health | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Collision at Karnobat Station Leaves Six Passengers Slightly Injured

At around 08:00 today, a locomotive collided with passenger train No. 30153 at Karnobat station, located on the Burgas - Karnobat - Varna route

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:11

Borovets Ski Accident: Injured Skier Transported by Air Ambulance

A skier suffered serious injuries on the Markudzhik 1 slope in Borovets yesterday and was airlifted

Society » Incidents | February 17, 2025, Monday // 11:47

Nightmare on E79: Four Dead, Seven Injured in Violent Crash Near Vidin

﻿A serious road accident near Vidin claimed the lives of four people and left seven others injured

Society » Incidents | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:32

Car Strikes Mother and Children on Sidewalk in Ruse, Woman's Life in Danger

A mother and her two children were injured in a tragic accident in Ruse on Thursday afternoon

Society » Incidents | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

Again: Heating Disruption Affects Nine Sofia Neighborhoods Due to Major Pipeline Accident

A significant accident has disrupted heating and hot water in nine Sofia neighborhoods, leaving residents without essential services

Society » Incidents | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:43

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Truck in Sofia

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia on Wednesday morning when a woman was struck by a truck and died instantly

Society » Incidents | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria