Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora

A locomotive caught fire this morning at a railway crossing near the Bulgarian village of Elenino, located between Stara Zagora and Chirpan. The incident occurred around 9:00 AM.

Two firefighting teams responded to the scene, where they promptly stopped the power supply to the contact network before beginning to extinguish the flames. The locomotive, which was not carrying any wagons at the time, had reportedly experienced the fire starting in the braking system, which later spread throughout the vehicle.

Yesterday, a locomotive collided with passenger train No. 30153 at Karnobat station, leaving six passengers with minor injuries. The locomotive, trying to overtake the train, failed to stop in time and struck it. Emergency medical teams were dispatched, and authorities will investigate the cause. The train, with 15 passengers continued its journey with alternative transport arranged, and the incident did not affect other train services.