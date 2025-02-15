Easter Getaways from Bulgaria with One of Europe's Leading Airlines

RYANAIR LAUNCHES EGG-CELLENT EASTER GETAWAY SALE

WITH FARES FROM JUST €19.99

AND UNWRAPS EUROPE'S MOST EGG-CITING EASTER DESTINATIONS

With the Easter holidays fast approaching, Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (21 Feb) announced that it is launching an egg-citing Easter getaway sale, with fares from just €19.99 for April travel – that’s right, you can bag yourself a one-way flight for less than what you could pay for a lavish Easter egg this Easter! What better reason to swap chocolate eggs for unforgettable adventures.

Ryanair’s limited-time Easter Getaway sale will run across Sat, 22 Feb and Sun, 23 Feb, with low fare flights to over 230 destinations across Ryanair’s industry leading network.

To help you decide where to spend your Easter break, Ryanair has ‘unwrapped’ Europe’s best Easter getaway destinations;

London, England: experience Easter services at Westminster Abbey, stunning gardens like Kew Gardens, and festive events such as the Natural History Museum’s Easter egg hunt, London is an ideal Easter getaway. Enjoy seasonal treats, explore vibrant streets, and experience the city's rich history and festive atmosphere.





Milan, Italy: the perfect Easter destination, combining art, culture, and spring beauty. Attend Easter Mass at Milan Cathedral, view "The Last Supper" by Da Vinci, and enjoy the vibrant blooms at Parco Sempione. Indulge in traditional Easter treats like colomba while embracing the city’s chic atmosphere and festive events.





Lisbon, Portugal: with its vibrant processions, like Easter Mass at Jerónimos Monastery, and historic landmarks such as the Tower of Belém, Lisbon is a fantastic Easter destination. Enjoy scenic Tagus River views, leisurely strolls, and indulge in traditional Portuguese Easter treats like ovos moles and folares. The city's warm atmosphere and rich culture make for a memorable holiday experience.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms for CEE & Baltics, said:

“With the Easter holidays fast approaching, Ryanair is launching an egg-citing limited-time Easter getaway sale with fares from just €19.99 – meaning that you can bag yourself a bargain one-way Ryanair flight for as little as the cost of a lavish Easter egg!

This limited-time sale runs from Saturday, 22 Feb until midnight Sunday, 23 Feb on Ryanair.com. So, why not swap those chocolate eggs for an unforgettable experience for the whole family.”

Source: Ryanair press release