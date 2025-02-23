Bulgaria's Flu Rates Drop, But New Viruses on the Rise

Society » HEALTH | February 21, 2025, Friday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Flu Rates Drop, But New Viruses on the Rise @Pexels

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, reported that the peak of the flu season has passed, with the incidence rate now below 120 cases per 10,000 people nationwide. The flu situation has stabilized across the country, and there are no regions currently in an epidemic state. He explained that this year's flu trends align closely with those of last year, making the situation more predictable.

The Chief Health Inspector noted that interest in flu vaccinations has grown significantly, as people have become more convinced of their effectiveness. He also highlighted the positive effect of the cold weather, which reduces human interactions and helps lower the incidence of illness.

Discussing immunity, Kunchev mentioned that herbal remedies, long used for their benefits, remain a trusted option for boosting health. He also commented on the impact of school measures, noting that limiting contact among children had proven effective, with Sofia reporting the lowest rates of illness without a clear explanation for the trend.

According to Kunchev, despite the flu’s decline, this year has seen the circulation of many other viruses, and it’s still possible to catch the flu even if one has contracted another virus.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kunchev, flu, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Agriculture Drives Bulgaria’s Economy with Strong Investments and Trade Growth

The agricultural sector contributes approximately 4 percent to Bulgaria's gross domestic product

Business » Industry | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season

Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort

Business » Tourism | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation

In a bid to address the outflow of medical professionals, the Bulgarian government has announced that medical students will be required to work in Bulgaria after completing their studies

Society » Health | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

WHO: Alcohol Labels Should Warn of Cancer Risk

Prominent health warning labels on alcoholic beverages are essential for raising awareness that consuming alcohol can lead to cancer.

Society » Health | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:51

Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures

Society » Health | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:09

Bulgaria to Introduce Real-Time Monitoring of E-Prescriptions from April 2025

Real-Time Monitoring of Electronic Prescriptions to Be Introduced by Bulgaria’s National Health Insurance Fund from April 1, 2025

Society » Health | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:10

Bulgarian Health Authorities Warn Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Paracetamol

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, along with the Drug Executive Agency, is urging the public to use medicinal products only for specific purposes and when symptoms are presen

Society » Health | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

Unlicensed Botox Injections Leave 11 Women in Bulgaria with Serious Complications

At least 11 women in Bulgaria have suffered complications after receiving botulinum toxin injections from a person without medical education

Society » Health | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:26

Flu Epidemic in Bulgaria Expands: New Measures in Sliven, Dobrich, and Montana

Sliven region has declared a flu epidemic, which will be in effect from February 3 to 11

Society » Health | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 18:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria