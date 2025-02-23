Bulgaria's Flu Rates Drop, But New Viruses on the Rise

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, reported that the peak of the flu season has passed, with the incidence rate now below 120 cases per 10,000 people nationwide. The flu situation has stabilized across the country, and there are no regions currently in an epidemic state. He explained that this year's flu trends align closely with those of last year, making the situation more predictable.

The Chief Health Inspector noted that interest in flu vaccinations has grown significantly, as people have become more convinced of their effectiveness. He also highlighted the positive effect of the cold weather, which reduces human interactions and helps lower the incidence of illness.

Discussing immunity, Kunchev mentioned that herbal remedies, long used for their benefits, remain a trusted option for boosting health. He also commented on the impact of school measures, noting that limiting contact among children had proven effective, with Sofia reporting the lowest rates of illness without a clear explanation for the trend.

According to Kunchev, despite the flu’s decline, this year has seen the circulation of many other viruses, and it’s still possible to catch the flu even if one has contracted another virus.