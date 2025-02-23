Subzero Temperatures Sweep Bulgaria: Yellow Code in Effect Nationwide

As of 8:00 this morning, temperatures in various parts of Bulgaria have dropped significantly, with the coldest recorded in the mountains. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reports that Elhovo reached minus 15 degrees, Knezha saw minus 13, and Pleven recorded minus 12 degrees. Other areas like Kyustendil, Shumen, and Veliko Tarnovo reported temperatures of minus 11 degrees.

Meanwhile, three regions—Karnobat, Dragoman, and Svishtov—experienced temperatures of minus 10 degrees. In the mountains, temperatures are even lower. Murgash Peak and Cherni Vrh near Sofia both recorded minus 14 degrees. Rozhen and Musala Peak reached minus 15 and minus 14 degrees respectively, while Botev Peak in the Stara Planina mountains saw the lowest at minus 18 degrees.

A yellow code warning has been issued for dangerously low temperatures across most of Bulgaria, with only the districts of Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Vidin exempt. As the day progresses, maximum temperatures are expected to range from minus 6 to 5 degrees, with Sofia seeing a peak temperature around minus 1 degree. The cold snap is expected to persist throughout the upcoming holidays, with a yellow code for hazardous temperatures announced for all 28 Bulgarian districts on Saturday.