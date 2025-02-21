Bulgaria Cracks Down on Food Chains with Extensive Inspections

Business | February 21, 2025, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Cracks Down on Food Chains with Extensive Inspections

Large-scale inspections at food retail establishments continue across Bulgaria. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, the National Revenue Agency (NRA), and the Consumer Protection Commission have been conducting checks in stores and warehouses throughout the country. A separate inspection led by the NRA is also underway today.

Both large and small outlets are being scrutinized for potential violations. Offenses could lead to food being destroyed or businesses being shut down. These actions aim to review the entire supply chain and provide valuable insights for drafting a new law concerning the agri-food sector.

The impact of a second food chain boycott, announced just yesterday, remains unclear, with no official data available on its effects. However, sales in large chains saw a decline of approximately 30% a week ago.

