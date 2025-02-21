Trump's Bold Claim: World War III Is Close—But He'll Stop It

US President Donald Trump has warned that the world is on the brink of a global conflict, claiming that World War III is "not far away." Speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami on Thursday, he asserted that his leadership would prevent such a catastrophe.

Trump argued that if the Biden administration had remained in power, the world would have already been embroiled in a major war. "There's no profit for anyone in having World War III, and you're not so far away from it. I'll tell you right now. You're not so far away," he stated, emphasizing that under his leadership, such a war "is not going to happen."

He reiterated his stance against US involvement in foreign conflicts, stating that while America would not actively participate in these wars, his administration would take measures to stop them. "We're going to stop people from these stupid, never-ending wars. We're not going to partake in them ourselves, but we'll be stronger and more powerful than anybody by far," he said, adding that no country would be able to match the US militarily if conflict did arise.

In a post on X, Trump cited Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who backed his stance on Ukraine. Musk was quoted as saying, "The President's instincts on Ukraine are absolutely right. It is really sad that so many parents have lost their sons, and so many sons their fathers in this pointless war."

On Wednesday, Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, arguing that the US had spent significantly more than Europe on the war in Ukraine, with no financial returns. He claimed that the US had allocated 0 billion more than European nations while Europe's contributions were "guaranteed."

Trump accused Zelensky of convincing the US to invest billions in a war that he believes cannot be won. He questioned the fairness of this financial burden, arguing that Europe should take greater responsibility. He also referred to Zelensky as "a dictator without elections."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending 0 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle."