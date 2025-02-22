Zelensky Pushes for US Security Deal While Russia Seeks to Align China on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described his recent meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, as one that "restores hope." In a video address, he emphasized the need for strong agreements with the United States, stressing that economic and security matters must be closely linked and structured effectively to ensure the best possible results. Zelensky noted that his discussions with Kellogg focused on the battlefield situation, securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia, and establishing a reliable system of security guarantees to prevent future conflicts.

Zelensky also held phone conversations with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and French President Emmanuel Macron, briefing them on his talks with Kellogg. He highlighted the importance of cooperation between Ukraine, the US, and Europe in securing a just and lasting peace. In his discussion with Stubb, they also addressed security guarantees, military aid, and investment in Ukraine’s defense industry. With Macron, Zelensky reiterated their shared goal of securing effective security guarantees and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the UK expressed skepticism over Russia’s willingness to seek peace. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, following a closed-door session at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa, stated that he saw no real intention from Russia to pursue negotiations. He reiterated the UK's commitment to providing Ukraine with £3 billion annually for as long as necessary. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking at a European leaders' summit, emphasized that security commitments from the US remain essential for lasting peace in Ukraine. European leaders at the meeting discussed but did not finalize a plan for deploying peacekeepers, instead focusing on strengthening their defense capabilities in light of concerns over the Trump administration’s increasingly Kremlin-aligned stance on Ukraine.

Reports also indicate that Trump recently engaged in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war, without prior consultation with Ukraine or its allies. Lammy underscored the necessity of ensuring Ukraine remains central to any negotiations and expressed the UK’s intent to engage in further discussions with Trump on the matter.

At the same time, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia is attempting to present China as more aligned with its position on Ukraine than Beijing is willing to publicly acknowledge. During a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the G20 summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that China supports Russia’s emphasis on addressing the "root causes" of the war. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement contradicted this, instead attributing such comments to Lavrov. ISW analysts believe this is part of a broader Russian effort to bolster its international standing and influence domestic perceptions of its relationship with China.

The ISW also highlighted recent developments on the battlefield, noting that Ukrainian forces have made advances near Pokrovsk, while Russian troops have gained ground near Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka. Additionally, Russia is reportedly increasing production of glide bombs and modernizing its cruise missile arsenal. Investigative reports from the Financial Times suggest that senior Russian military commanders may be complicit in or directly ordering the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war, in clear violation of international law. Ukrainian intelligence also reported that North Korean forces are actively participating in joint operations with Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, potentially gaining new combat experience in the process.

