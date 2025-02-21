Trump Appoints Kash Patel as Ninth FBI Director After Senate Confirmation

US President Donald Trump has officially signed the commission confirming Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino announced on Thursday. The signing took place in a ceremony at the Oval Office, where Patel’s appointment was formalized.

Following his confirmation by the Senate, Patel expressed gratitude to President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support. He pledged to rebuild the FBI into an agency that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and justice. His confirmation was met with opposition from Senate Democrats, who unanimously voted against him. Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine also opposed the nomination, but Patel secured the position with a narrow 51-49 vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, backed Patel’s appointment.

The White House welcomed Patel’s confirmation, calling it a significant step in advancing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law. The administration emphasized that the FBI would now refocus on its core mission of enforcing justice fairly and without bias. In a statement on social media, the White House reiterated that Patel’s leadership would ensure the agency serves the American people with impartiality.

Dan Scavino, sharing the announcement on X, congratulated Patel, stating, "Moments ago in the Oval Office. Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel." He also encouraged followers to stay updated on Patel’s work through his newly created X account, @FBIDirectorKash.