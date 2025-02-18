Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Launched to Boost Economic Ties

Bulgaria is committed to attracting more investments from the Czech Republic by fostering a stable and predictable regulatory environment. This was emphasized during the official presentation of the newly established Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce in Sofia. The Chamber aims to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, serving as a bridge between businesses and government institutions.

The event gathered high-ranking officials and business representatives, including Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Martin Danovski, Czech Ambassador to Bulgaria H.E. Miroslav Toman, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency Mila Nenova, Executive Director of the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Boyko Takov, and Chairman of the Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Maxim Behar.

Speaking at the event, Danovski underlined the importance of mutual investments in strengthening the competitiveness of both economies. He expressed confidence that the Chamber, with the support of the Czech Embassy and business community, will facilitate collaboration and investment opportunities between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Ambassador Toman also voiced his support for the initiative, highlighting the Chamber’s role in deepening trade cooperation and creating new business prospects.

The Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce was founded at the end of 2024 by ten business leaders during an official event at the Czech Embassy in Sofia. The establishment ceremony was attended by Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvorak and Ambassador Toman. PR expert Maxim Behar was appointed as Chairman of the Chamber, while Georgi Petkov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Czech-rooted BTL Industries, was named Vice Chairman.

According to Behar, Bulgaria presents excellent business opportunities, and the Chamber will work actively to convey this message to Czech companies. He emphasized that the organization will provide businesses with the necessary information, contacts, and institutional support to help them succeed in the Bulgarian market. The Chamber will also support Bulgarian companies looking to expand into the Czech Republic.

Its primary objectives include facilitating business relations, assisting Czech firms interested in investing in Bulgaria, and helping Bulgarian companies establish a presence in the Czech market. By fostering a more favorable business environment, the Chamber aspires to unlock new cooperation opportunities. It will also promote Czech culture in Bulgaria through close collaboration with the Czech Cultural Center and the Czech Embassy in Sofia.

The Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce is open to Bulgarian, Czech, and other companies with business interests in both countries. It aims to offer consultancy and support services for firms operating or planning to operate in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Businesses seeking further information or membership details can visit the Chamber’s official website at www.bulgariaczech.com.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc.