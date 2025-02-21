Sunny but Freezing: Temperatures Drop to -20°C in Parts of Bulgaria

On February 21, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, but temperatures will remain very cold in some regions. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the north-northeast. Minimum temperatures will vary significantly, ranging from minus 20°C in the coldest areas to minus 5°C, while maximum temperatures will be between minus 6°C and plus 5°C.

Along the coast, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with some areas experiencing low visibility in the morning. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind will blow across the coastal regions. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between minus 1°C and plus 2°C. The sea water temperature will range from 5°C to 6°C, while sea waves will be moderate, reaching levels of 3 to 4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will remain predominantly sunny but notably cold. A moderate north-northeasterly wind will prevail, becoming strong at higher altitudes. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will reach a high of minus 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to around minus 13°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)