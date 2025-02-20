Israel Implements Ban on Entry for ICC Supporters and Those Denying October 7 Massacre

Israel Implements Ban on Entry for ICC Supporters and Those Denying October 7 Massacre

The Israeli Knesset has passed a new law prohibiting non-citizens from entering or residing in the country if they or their affiliated organizations deny the October 7 attacks or the Holocaust, or if they support international legal action against Israeli security personnel. The legislation, which passed without opposition, expands on a 2017 amendment that previously restricted visas and travel permits for individuals and organizations promoting boycotts of Israel.

Proposed by Michel Buskila of the New Hope-United Right party, with initial efforts led by New Hope MK Zeev Elkin, the law aims to reinforce Israel's ability to counter perceived threats from external actors. Lawmakers backing the bill argue that existing measures were inadequate in addressing individuals and groups they consider adversarial.

Additionally, the Knesset advanced a separate bill targeting cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The proposal, introduced by Likud MK Amit Halevi, passed its preliminary reading with 25 votes in favor and 10 against. If enacted, it would criminalize collaboration with the ICC by Israeli citizens, authorities, and public entities, prohibiting them from providing services or resources to the court. Violators could face up to five years in prison.

The bill also seeks to block ICC officials and affiliates from entering Israel, purchasing property, or engaging in economic activities within the country unless granted special authorization. Proponents of the measure argue that the ICC poses a direct challenge to Israel’s sovereignty and its security forces, reinforcing Israel’s position of non-recognition of the court’s jurisdiction.

In November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, marking the first time such warrants have been issued against leaders of a democratic nation. If enforced, the warrants could subject them to arrest in any country that is a party to the ICC. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, though Hamas never confirmed his reported death in an airstrike in July.

Israel remains outside the jurisdiction of the ICC, arguing that its independent judiciary system negates the court’s authority over Israeli nationals. The ICC’s charter stipulates that it prosecutes only when national legal systems are unwilling or unable to act.

The backdrop to these legislative moves is the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, which resulted in at least 1,200 deaths and the abduction of 252 Israelis and foreign nationals. Of the 69 hostages still believed to be in captivity, 36 are presumed dead.

