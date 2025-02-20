Trump Eyes Renewed Trade Talks with China, Beijing Reaffirms Opposition to Tariffs

Former US President Donald Trump has suggested that his strong relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping could make it possible to negotiate a new trade deal with China. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, Trump recalled what he described as a "great trade deal" achieved during his first presidency in 2020. He emphasized the dynamic between him and Xi, stating that while Xi "loves China" and he "loves the USA," this competitiveness does not preclude cooperation. Trump also referred to Xi as a "very unique person" and expressed optimism about hosting the Chinese leader at the White House in the future.

China, however, reiterated its longstanding position that trade and tariff wars are detrimental to all parties. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to Trump's comments, stating that such conflicts "produce no winners" and negatively impact people in all countries. He urged both sides to address their concerns through "dialogue and consultation based on equality and mutual respect," while affirming that China will continue to take necessary steps to safeguard its legitimate interests, according to Chinese state media.

Reports indicate that Trump is considering a trade agreement that would include commitments from China to significantly increase purchases of American goods and services—an objective that was not met under the 2020 deal. The previous agreement had required China to open certain markets to foreign firms, enhance protections for intellectual property, and purchase an additional $200 billion in US products, commitments that Beijing attributed to the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the New York Times, Trump's advisors have suggested that any new deal could also include provisions on nuclear weapons security, a topic he envisions discussing directly with Xi.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have persisted over issues ranging from trade tariffs and cybersecurity to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and human rights. A CNN report noted that Trump has framed his economic policy around competition with China. Upon taking office, he ordered a review of US-China trade relations, with findings expected by April 1.

Earlier this month, Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on all imports from China, as part of broader trade measures also affecting Mexico and Canada. In response, Beijing implemented retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on select US goods and filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization. Trump also signed executive orders last week to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, set to take effect on March 12.

On Wednesday, Trump also addressed the issue of TikTok, saying there is significant interest in the platform and that negotiations with China regarding its future were likely. He expressed a preference for ensuring that TikTok remains operational under new ownership. Before taking office, Trump had stated that he was willing to approve TikTok’s continued presence in the US, but only on the condition that American companies hold at least a 50% ownership stake. He framed this stance as a way to preserve American jobs and prevent business from shifting to China.

In January, Trump used his Truth Social platform to express hopes for cooperation with Xi, suggesting that the two nations could work together to make the world "more peaceful and safe" and that he expected "many problems" to be addressed "immediately."

