Sofia Supports the Homeless: Municipality and Food Bank Provide Aid to Hundreds

Society | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:15
Bulgaria: Sofia Supports the Homeless: Municipality and Food Bank Provide Aid to Hundreds

Sofia Municipality, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Food Bank (BFB), has provided essential food supplies to nearly 600 homeless individuals housed in the three temporary accommodation centers in the capital. The initiative, led by Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bacheva, aims to support those in need while also reinforcing the message that society has not forgotten them.

According to Bacheva, homelessness is often not a choice, but extending a helping hand is. She emphasized that beyond meeting basic needs, the initiative fosters a sense of care and attention. The campaign is not limited to those in shelters, as efforts extend to individuals who choose to remain on the streets. The Bulgarian Food Bank is supplementing ongoing distributions of food and hot drinks for those declining shelter, with over 120 people receiving assistance daily at the St. Paraskeva Church. This effort will continue until the end of March 2025.

"Some people either cannot or do not want to stay in shelters, but that does not mean they should be left without support," Bacheva stated. The food donations, facilitated by the Bulgarian Food Bank, aim to reach as many people in need as possible. Bacheva underscored that this initiative is more than just a temporary measure; it represents a broader commitment to improving the way aid is provided.

This is a step toward changing how we help. While we cannot resolve all problems, we can make the winter more bearable for hundreds of people. I hope this effort encourages more individuals and organizations to get involved,” Bacheva noted. She stressed that in challenging times, assistance is not just about survival but also about preserving dignity.

Reports of homeless individuals in need of shelter during cold weather can be made via the Homeless Hotline at 0889301054, which operates 24/7, or through the Social Services Directorate at 02/8035925 during working hours. In emergency situations, people can also call 112.

Tags: homeless, sofia, Bulgarian, food

