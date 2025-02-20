Bulgaria's Borissov: Compromises Will Continue Until 2026 for Eurozone Entry

Politics | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: Compromises Will Continue Until 2026 for Eurozone Entry

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, stated that his political group is prepared to make compromises until January 1, 2026, in pursuit of Bulgaria’s goal of joining the eurozone. He emphasized that after this date, GERB would no longer make concessions and would take a firm stance on the matter.

Borissov criticized the "We Continue the Change" (WCC) party, accusing them of damaging Bulgaria's financial stability over the past four years and now working against the country’s eurozone entry. He suggested that their actions were undermining Bulgaria's progress in meeting the necessary criteria for euro adoption.

The GERB leader also addressed the issue of a calculator given to him by Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of WCC. Vassilev had claimed the new draft budget was "absolutely scandalous." Borissov assured that GERB had been transparent with Brussels and that no information had been hidden from European officials. He reaffirmed that the country's strategic goal of joining the eurozone would be prioritized.

Regarding the influence of the "We Continue the Change" party, Borissov noted their declining power within the parliament, adding that decisions were being made in collaboration with two other political parties. He also referenced discussions about a proposed Swiss rule and acknowledged that the country’s national debt, which was at 18 billion, would likely increase to 19 billion. He underlined the known budgetary challenges the country faces.

Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, Borissov

