Bulgaria Rejects Rumors of Military Involvement in Ukraine

Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, addressed the Bulgarian Parliament today, refuting speculation regarding the potential deployment of military contingents to Ukraine. He emphasized that the issue of Bulgaria sending troops to participate in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has never been discussed by anyone, anywhere. Georgiev, along with Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, appeared at a parliamentary hearing to discuss a questionnaire submitted by the United States, which touches upon Bulgaria's preparedness for a possible future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Georgiev clarified that the questions raised were focused on the broader issue of security guarantees for Ukraine after the war's conclusion, including the potential for peacekeeping forces to be involved in a future peace agreement. He strongly urged against any speculation on the matter, stressing that such rumors create unnecessary fear within the public. The Foreign Minister assured the assembly that Bulgaria’s foreign and defense policies have always been guided by reason and prudence.

The questionnaire covered various topics, including potential security guarantees for Ukraine, the participation of European countries and others in peace agreements, and the provision of additional military support for sanctions enforcement. However, Georgiev made it clear that no discussions were currently taking place regarding military operations, and the focus was solely on ensuring a lasting peace. He concluded by stating that the question of peacekeeping forces would only be relevant once peace had been firmly established.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov echoed Georgiev's remarks, confirming that Bulgaria had not been asked to contribute to any peacekeeping mission related to the ongoing conflict. He further clarified that the questionnaire had not been directed to Bulgaria specifically, but to NATO allies in general. Zapryanov reiterated that Bulgaria had not been requested to participate in the active military operation against Russia and Ukraine.