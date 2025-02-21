Collision at Karnobat Station Leaves Six Passengers Slightly Injured

Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora
A locomotive caught fire this morning at a railway crossing near the Bulgarian village of Elenino
At around 08:00 today, a locomotive collided with passenger train No. 30153 at Karnobat station, located on the Burgas - Karnobat - Varna route. The locomotive, which was attempting to overtake the passenger train, failed to stop in time and struck the train, which was carrying only one carriage.
As a result of the collision, six passengers sustained minor injuries. Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, while investigative authorities are expected to arrive shortly to determine the exact cause of the incident.
The train was carrying a total of 15 passengers, and alternative transportation will be arranged for them. The incident, however, will not disrupt the movement of other trains in the area.
