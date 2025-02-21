Starmer Seeks US Support for 30,000 European Troops in Ukraine to Ensure Ceasefire

World » UKRAINE | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Starmer Seeks US Support for 30,000 European Troops in Ukraine to Ensure Ceasefire

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to propose a plan to US President Donald Trump next week in Washington, calling for the deployment of 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire. The proposal aims to help stabilize the situation in Ukraine, with European troops monitoring any ceasefire agreement. Starmer’s plan includes positioning these troops in Ukrainian cities, ports, and critical infrastructure, including nuclear power plants, away from the current frontlines. The strategy, which relies on technical monitoring, will incorporate reconnaissance aircraft, drones, surveillance, and intelligence to ensure effective oversight of the situation.

Starmer's discussions will also address the need for the US to keep fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europe, ready to act should Russia violate any peace agreement. The plan is presented within the context of the US-led peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, initiated by President Trump. European leaders, including Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed concerns that Trump may disengage from Ukraine after securing a peace deal, which has prompted the proposal for a European-led reassurance force.

The proposed European mission will involve fewer troops than Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for 200,000 peacekeepers, but it reflects opposition from countries like Germany, Spain, and Italy to large-scale peacekeeping deployments. The plan suggests that European forces, under NATO’s oversight, would work alongside US support but avoid direct NATO involvement in confrontation with Russian troops. This strategic approach would prevent any direct US military engagement in Ukraine, thus reducing tensions with Russia.

European countries, including France, have shown strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and security, emphasizing the need for long-term, reliable security guarantees. During talks with Zelensky, Macron reaffirmed the commitment of European nations to continue supporting Ukraine, ensuring its future peace and security. Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, also voiced unwavering support for Ukraine, underscoring the importance of a rules-based international order that Russia has violated by invading Ukraine.

In parallel, the Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia is aiming for significant diplomatic and economic concessions from the US during talks. Russian officials are seeking the restoration of frozen reserves and the return of diplomatic properties seized by the US, while pushing for a peace agreement that favors Russian interests. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz emphasized that any peace deal should be fair and sustainable, with concessions from all parties involved.

Sources:

  • The Telegraph
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • ISW
  • "X"
  • The Hill
Ukraine, UK, Russia

