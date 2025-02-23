More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

Society » EDUCATION | February 21, 2025, Friday // 08:10
Bulgaria: More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage @Pexels

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities remains intense. Bulgarian universities are playing a crucial role in maintaining Britain's supply of doctors and dentists, with the country emerging as the fastest-growing source of overseas-trained medical professionals for the UK’s National Health Service by 2023, according to official medical data.

Among those who opted for Bulgaria is Adnan Patel from Blackburn, northern England. Despite achieving top grades and securing interviews at two British universities, he was unable to obtain a place to study medicine in the UK. Instead, he enrolled in a six-year medical program in Plovdiv, joining a rising wave of British-Asian students seeking qualifications in Europe.

Bulgaria has become an increasingly attractive destination for aspiring doctors, alongside Poland and Romania. The UK government estimates that over 2,500 British students are currently pursuing medical and dental degrees in Bulgarian cities such as Plovdiv, Varna, and Sofia. Many of them later return to the UK to work in the healthcare sector.

The transition for British students is not always seamless, as they often require additional guidance when adapting to study materials compared to their Bulgarian peers. However, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at Plovdiv University, Vesselina Goranova-Marinova, noted that UK students frequently outperform in exams once they adjust to the system.

The Financial Times highlights the experiences of British graduates from Bulgarian medical schools who are now successfully practicing in the UK. As demand for medical education continues to outstrip available places in Britain, Bulgaria remains a key alternative for students determined to enter the profession.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • The Financial Times

 

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: students, british, Bulgaria, medicine, UK

Related Articles:

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Agriculture Drives Bulgaria’s Economy with Strong Investments and Trade Growth

The agricultural sector contributes approximately 4 percent to Bulgaria's gross domestic product

Business » Industry | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season

Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort

Business » Tourism | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation

In a bid to address the outflow of medical professionals, the Bulgarian government has announced that medical students will be required to work in Bulgaria after completing their studies

Society » Health | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Shumen Declares Non-School Days Due to Severe Winter Weather

Due to the ongoing extreme weather conditions, the mayor of the Bulgarian city of Shumen has declared Thursday and Friday

Society » Education | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:17

Over 20 European Universities to Showcase Higher Education Opportunities in Bulgaria

In March, more than 20 universities from across Europe, including institutions from Bulgaria

Society » Education | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:54

Schools Closed in Karnobat and Ruen Due to Severe Weather

The mayors of the Karnobat and Ruen municipalities in the Burgas region have declared January 13 a non-school day due to severe weather conditions

Society » Education | January 13, 2025, Monday // 10:03

Why December 8 is Celebrated as Student Day in Bulgaria

December 8 is celebrated as the holiday of Bulgarian students

Society » Education | December 8, 2024, Sunday // 09:30

Bulgaria Declares January 3 a Nationwide Non-School Day

By order of the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Galin Tsokov, January 3, 2025, will be a non-school day for all schools across Bulgaria

Society » Education | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 18:02

Varna Library Introduces Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot

The Varna Regional Library “Pencho Slaveykov” has introduced a humanoid robot named Emma, marking a significant step in incorporating technology into education

Society » Education | November 22, 2024, Friday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria