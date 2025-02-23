More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities remains intense. Bulgarian universities are playing a crucial role in maintaining Britain's supply of doctors and dentists, with the country emerging as the fastest-growing source of overseas-trained medical professionals for the UK’s National Health Service by 2023, according to official medical data.

Among those who opted for Bulgaria is Adnan Patel from Blackburn, northern England. Despite achieving top grades and securing interviews at two British universities, he was unable to obtain a place to study medicine in the UK. Instead, he enrolled in a six-year medical program in Plovdiv, joining a rising wave of British-Asian students seeking qualifications in Europe.

Bulgaria has become an increasingly attractive destination for aspiring doctors, alongside Poland and Romania. The UK government estimates that over 2,500 British students are currently pursuing medical and dental degrees in Bulgarian cities such as Plovdiv, Varna, and Sofia. Many of them later return to the UK to work in the healthcare sector.

The transition for British students is not always seamless, as they often require additional guidance when adapting to study materials compared to their Bulgarian peers. However, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at Plovdiv University, Vesselina Goranova-Marinova, noted that UK students frequently outperform in exams once they adjust to the system.

The Financial Times highlights the experiences of British graduates from Bulgarian medical schools who are now successfully practicing in the UK. As demand for medical education continues to outstrip available places in Britain, Bulgaria remains a key alternative for students determined to enter the profession.

Sources: