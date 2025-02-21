Brutal Cold Sweeps Bulgaria – Schools Closed, Roads Blocked

A yellow code for severe cold has been issued for all 28 regions of Bulgaria today. Despite mostly sunny weather, temperatures will remain extremely low. In the Danube Plain, visibility will be reduced in the morning due to low clouds. Light north-northeasterly winds will blow, with maximum temperatures ranging between minus 5° and 0°, and around minus 3° in Sofia.

In the mountains, it will be sunny but cold and windy. Winds will be moderate to strong in higher areas, coming from the north. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around minus 9°, while at 2000 meters, it will drop to minus 12°. Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be similar—mostly sunny but cold, with light winds from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures there will be between minus 1° and 2°, while the sea water temperature will be 5°-6°, with waves reaching 1-2 points.

Due to severe winter conditions, a state of emergency has been declared in Byala, Varna region, while a partial state of emergency is in place in Dalgopol and Dolni Chiflik. Some villages in the region remain without electricity, but generators are being provided. In Shumen, students will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week. In Ruen municipality, where an emergency was declared yesterday due to heavy snowfall, conditions are expected to normalize today.

Winter conditions continue to create disruptions in the Burgas region as well. Heavy snowfall has affected road traffic, leading to temporary closures of several routes, including the Trakia highway from Burgas to Karnobat. The combination of strong winds and snow has made driving particularly difficult, with many drivers relying on worn tires, further complicating travel through the passes.

Authorities have deployed 20 snow-clearing machines overnight, with 16 additional vehicles ensuring road safety on major highways. In the past 24 hours, a total of 98 vehicles have been operating in the region to maintain road conditions. Several municipalities in Burgas have declared non-school days due to the challenging weather. Despite efforts to keep roads passable, icy conditions remain a concern as cold temperatures persist.