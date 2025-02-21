Trump Labels Zelensky a 'Dictator Without Elections'

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him "a dictator without elections" in a post on Truth Social. The remarks come amid growing tensions as the U.S. and Russia engage in talks to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv notably absent from the discussions.

Trump accused Zelensky of presiding over a nation in turmoil, claiming that the Ukrainian leader had mismanaged the war effort and failed to hold elections, despite constitutional provisions that allow for postponement during wartime. He asserted that Ukraine had received $350 billion in aid due to Zelensky’s persuasion, arguing that the war was unwinnable and should never have started. Trump also criticized the financial burden placed on the U.S., suggesting that Europe had contributed far less in proportion to its vested interests in the conflict.

Trump’s statement further alleged that a significant portion of the U.S. aid to Ukraine had gone "missing," though no evidence was provided to support this claim. He characterized Zelensky as a "modestly successful comedian" who had skillfully influenced U.S. leaders into providing support. The former president reiterated that only he and his administration could bring an end to the war, blaming current President Joe Biden and European leaders for failing to secure peace.

Zelensky, responding to Trump’s remarks, dismissed them as disinformation, stating that he respects the American people but believes Trump operates within a distorted reality influenced by misleading narratives. The Ukrainian leader also addressed claims about elections, emphasizing that under Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held while martial law remains in place. His administration has indicated that elections would be scheduled six months after the war ends.

The question of Ukrainian elections has become a key point in peace discussions. Both the U.S. and Russia have reportedly agreed that Ukraine should hold elections, with Russia insisting that a peace deal is contingent on this condition. One proposal being floated suggests a three-phase approach: first a ceasefire, then elections, followed by a formal peace agreement. However, analysts warn that premature elections could provide an opportunity for Russia to interfere and destabilize the country.

Boris Johnson, former U.K. Prime Minister, weighed in on the controversy, defending Ukraine’s decision to delay elections. He pointed out that during World War II, the U.K. went a decade without elections and stressed that a nation under attack should not be expected to conduct democratic processes. Johnson also refuted Trump’s assertion that Zelensky’s approval rating was as low as 4%, stating that it remains comparable to Trump’s own polling numbers.

Johnson argued that Trump’s statements, while not historically accurate, serve a strategic purpose—pressuring European leaders to take more decisive action. He highlighted the issue of $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, primarily held in Belgium, which could be used to support Ukraine. According to Johnson, the U.S. believes that some European countries, including Belgium and France, are obstructing efforts to unlock these funds, calling the situation "absurd" and urging immediate action.

Trump’s remarks are part of an ongoing pattern of criticism toward Zelensky, with the former president portraying him as a weak leader benefiting from continued conflict. This rhetoric coincides with the broader geopolitical maneuvering surrounding Ukraine’s future, as negotiations between the U.S. and Russia proceed without Kyiv’s direct involvement. The absence of Ukrainian representatives at recent talks in Saudi Arabia has raised concerns in Kyiv, with Zelensky expressing frustration over being sidelined in discussions that will shape the fate of his country.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed satisfaction with the negotiations and suggested that Ukraine would eventually be included in the process. He also indicated a willingness to meet with Trump, though he stressed that any such meeting would require careful preparation.

