Bulgarian APCs Now Deployed by Ukrainian Army After Overhaul
The Ukrainian army has begun deploying some of the armored personnel carriers (APCs) provided by Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Ukrainian military news outlet "Militarnyi." These vehicles are now part of the equipment for the 156th mechanized brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
In late November 2023, the Bulgarian National Assembly approved the donation of over 100 outdated armored vehicles, previously owned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. However, the delivery faced delays due to a lack of funding for transportation and a veto from President Rumen Radev, who opposes military aid to Ukraine. Despite this, the Bulgarian parliament successfully overcame the veto.
The APCs that are now in use by Ukraine have undergone significant upgrades, including structural changes and a full overhaul. "Militarnyi" reports that the BTR-60PB armored vehicles were modernized to the BTR-60D standard. The upgrade involved replacing the old 90 hp GAZ-40P engines with two new German Deutz BF4M2012 engines, each producing 102 hp. Additionally, the vehicles were fitted with new hatches, a digital radio system, and night vision capabilities for the driver and gunner operating the main weapons.
The transfer of these APCs was supported by Bulgaria's WCC-DB, GERB, DPS, and TISP parties, while the "Revival" and BSP parties voted against it. President Radev has consistently opposed providing military aid to Ukraine, aligning with positions often sympathetic to Russia. These actions are seen in the broader context of Bulgaria's political stance, with Radev and certain political factions maintaining pro-Russian views regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The war has led to extensive casualties on both sides, with significant loss of life among civilians and military personnel.
The Bulgarian APCs were originally part of the equipment used during the "Renaissance Process" of the 1980s, a controversial and forced resettlement campaign targeting Bulgarian Turks. While this historical context remains part of the vehicles' legacy, the current use of the machinery by Ukraine signifies an ongoing shift in military support amidst the war's deepening crisis.
As the war continues, international efforts to mediate peace have intensified. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously suggested that his administration might seek to facilitate a resolution to the war. This came after high-level discussions between American and Russian officials, marking the first such meeting in three years. However, peace talks remain complex, and the role of the European Union and other countries in these negotiations remains uncertain.
Sources:
- Militarnyi
- Radio Free Europe Bulgaria
