Hamas Ready to Free All Hostages at Once in Upcoming Phase of Gaza Truce

World | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:35
Bulgaria: Hamas Ready to Free All Hostages at Once in Upcoming Phase of Gaza Truce

Hamas has announced its readiness to release all hostages at once during the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, as part of efforts to solidify the truce. The first phase, which has been in effect since January 19, has seen some violations from both sides but is still holding. According to Hamas official Taher al-Nunu, the group is prepared to free all hostages in a single release, as opposed to the current method of gradual exchanges. He emphasized that this step demonstrates Hamas’s commitment to advancing the peace process and securing a lasting ceasefire.

The first phase of the truce has seen 19 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for over 1,100 Palestinian prisoners, facilitated through Red Cross-mediated swaps. Following this, a deal has been reached for the return of all six remaining hostages eligible under phase one, with a planned swap for this weekend. This will leave 58 hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas also agreed to return the bodies of eight deceased hostages in two separate batches in the coming weeks. This includes the remains of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, whose deaths have become emblematic in Israel. While Hamas claims they were killed by an Israeli airstrike early in the conflict, their deaths remain unconfirmed by Israel, and some family members continue to hold onto hope. Despite the tragic losses, the family has not given up on the possibility of their survival.

The next phase of the agreement is expected to focus on the permanent cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from Gaza. This follows the completion of the first phase, which is set to conclude by March 2. However, even after this phase, 59 Israelis will remain in captivity, with 35 confirmed dead, according to Israeli officials. Meanwhile, Gaza continues to bear the heavy toll of the conflict, with at least 48,297 fatalities, the majority of whom are civilians.

Hamas's offer to release all hostages in one batch signals a potential shift toward a more permanent solution to the hostage crisis, though uncertainties remain over the timing and details of the second phase of the agreement.

Sources:

  • France24
  • The Times of Israel
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, Hostages, Israel

Related Articles:

Israel Implements Ban on Entry for ICC Supporters and Those Denying October 7 Massacre

The Israeli Knesset has passed a new law prohibiting non-citizens from entering or residing in the country if they or their affiliated organizations deny the October 7

World | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:25

"Let Hell Break Out": Trump Urges Israel to Act if Hostages Remain Captive

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday that Israel should resume military operations in Gaza if all hostages are not released by the end of the week

World | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:18

Gaza’s Future? Israel Pushes for Mass Exodus as Trump Unveils Big Plans

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that he has instructed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan allowing residents of Gaza to leave if they wish

World | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Bulgaria Welcomes Release of Citizen Held by Hamas, Hopes for More Hostage Returns

Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas

Politics » Diplomacy | January 27, 2025, Monday // 12:05

Clashes Erupt as Israeli Troops Advance in Jenin Refugee Camp

Israeli forces continued their military operation in the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern West Bank

World | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:10

Israel and Hamas Begin Prisoner Swap as Ceasefire Takes Effect

Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners early on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, just hours after three Israeli hostages were returned to Israel

World | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Eastern Europe on Edge as Russia Pressures U.S. for NATO Pullback

Russia has called for the withdrawal of NATO forces from Eastern Europe during the first round of negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 18:50

European Central Bank’s Aggressive Monetary Policy Leads to Unprecedented Financial Losses

The European Central Bank recorded a historic loss in 2024 due to its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflatio

World » EU | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:23

Israel Implements Ban on Entry for ICC Supporters and Those Denying October 7 Massacre

The Israeli Knesset has passed a new law prohibiting non-citizens from entering or residing in the country if they or their affiliated organizations deny the October 7

World | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:25

Trump Eyes Renewed Trade Talks with China, Beijing Reaffirms Opposition to Tariffs

Former US President Donald Trump has suggested that his strong relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping could make it possible to negotiate a new trade deal with China

World | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:20

UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict

Three years into the ongoing war in Ukraine, the consequences continue to devastate the nation

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:41

EU Commission Unveils Strategy for a Resilient and Sustainable Agri-Food Sector

Today, the European Commission unveiled its Vision for Agriculture and Food, outlining a roadmap aimed at creating an attractive, competitive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food system for future generations

World » EU | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 11:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria