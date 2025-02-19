Hamas Ready to Free All Hostages at Once in Upcoming Phase of Gaza Truce

Hamas has announced its readiness to release all hostages at once during the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, as part of efforts to solidify the truce. The first phase, which has been in effect since January 19, has seen some violations from both sides but is still holding. According to Hamas official Taher al-Nunu, the group is prepared to free all hostages in a single release, as opposed to the current method of gradual exchanges. He emphasized that this step demonstrates Hamas’s commitment to advancing the peace process and securing a lasting ceasefire.

The first phase of the truce has seen 19 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for over 1,100 Palestinian prisoners, facilitated through Red Cross-mediated swaps. Following this, a deal has been reached for the return of all six remaining hostages eligible under phase one, with a planned swap for this weekend. This will leave 58 hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas also agreed to return the bodies of eight deceased hostages in two separate batches in the coming weeks. This includes the remains of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, whose deaths have become emblematic in Israel. While Hamas claims they were killed by an Israeli airstrike early in the conflict, their deaths remain unconfirmed by Israel, and some family members continue to hold onto hope. Despite the tragic losses, the family has not given up on the possibility of their survival.

The next phase of the agreement is expected to focus on the permanent cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from Gaza. This follows the completion of the first phase, which is set to conclude by March 2. However, even after this phase, 59 Israelis will remain in captivity, with 35 confirmed dead, according to Israeli officials. Meanwhile, Gaza continues to bear the heavy toll of the conflict, with at least 48,297 fatalities, the majority of whom are civilians.

Hamas's offer to release all hostages in one batch signals a potential shift toward a more permanent solution to the hostage crisis, though uncertainties remain over the timing and details of the second phase of the agreement.

