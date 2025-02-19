Poll Shows Decline in Trump’s Approval as Americans Express Concern Over Economy

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped slightly in recent days, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The six-day survey, which concluded on Tuesday, revealed that 44% of respondents approved of Trump's performance, down from 45% in a similar poll conducted at the end of January. This marks a decrease from his January approval rating of 47% in a survey taken shortly after his return to the White House.

The number of Americans who disapprove of Trump's presidency has risen more significantly, reaching 51% in the latest poll, up from 41% shortly after his inauguration. Despite this decline, Trump continues to maintain a relatively high approval rating on immigration, with 47% of respondents supporting his tough stance, which includes promises to increase deportations of undocumented migrants.

However, economic concerns are weighing heavily on public opinion. The latest poll shows that 53% of Americans believe the economy is heading in the wrong direction, a significant increase from 43% in the January survey. Public approval of Trump's handling of the economy has also dipped, falling to 39% from 43%. Although Trump's economic approval rating is still higher than that of his predecessor, Joe Biden, it is a sharp decline from the 53% he enjoyed in the early months of his presidency in 2017.

On inflation, Trump's approval rating is particularly low, with only 32% of respondents expressing satisfaction with his handling of the issue. This marks a potential early sign of growing dissatisfaction with his economic policies, especially as rising prices continue to affect Americans. A recent report from the U.S. Labor Department highlighted that consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in over a year, which is contributing to concerns over the cost of living.

Moreover, public opinion on tariffs is also mixed. While 54% of Americans oppose new tariffs on imports from other countries, 41% are in favor. Trump has already delayed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico until March, but he has set March 12 as the start date for new levies on imported steel and aluminum. Additionally, Trump has directed his staff to create a plan for implementing global reciprocal tariffs. While there is more support for tariffs on Chinese goods, with 49% in favor and 47% against, these measures remain a contentious issue among the American public.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 4,145 U.S. adults online, had a margin of error of approximately 2 percentage points. Despite some of the declines in Trump's approval ratings, his stance on issues like immigration and tariffs continues to be a defining aspect of his presidency, even as economic concerns grow.