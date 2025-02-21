UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict

World » UKRAINE | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:41
Bulgaria: UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict @UNHCR

Three years into the ongoing war in Ukraine, the consequences continue to devastate the nation. Thousands have lost their lives, countless families have been separated, and the country has experienced widespread destruction, psychological trauma, and severe economic setbacks. The war’s toll has affected nearly every aspect of Ukrainian life, and the need for immediate aid remains critical.

Over the past six months, more than 200,000 people from eastern Ukraine have been displaced as the violence escalated. This brings the total number of displaced Ukrainians to 10.6 million, nearly a quarter of the country’s pre-war population. Of these, 3.7 million are displaced within Ukraine, while 6.9 million have sought refuge abroad. The destruction of over 2 million homes, or 10% of the country’s housing stock, is just one of the many effects of the war. Attacks on vital energy infrastructure continue to leave citizens without power and essential services, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities, are especially at risk as they struggle to access necessary services. Many have sought shelter in collective sites, where conditions are difficult and mental health challenges are mounting. Constant fear from missiles and drones, as well as prolonged family separations, have taken a heavy toll, especially on children, with 1.5 million at risk of long-term mental health issues. Across Ukraine, 12.7 million people—about one-third of the population—require urgent humanitarian aid.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance have contaminated up to one-third of Ukraine’s territory, presenting additional hazards for returning residents. The country’s economy has been devastated, with vital industrial and agricultural regions in the east severely impacted. Roughly 30% of pre-war jobs have been lost, posing significant barriers to the country’s recovery and to the return of displaced people.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has been on the front lines of providing life-saving assistance to millions, working alongside the Ukrainian government, local partners, and other UN agencies. Despite challenges, the organization has delivered crucial aid, including shelter, psychological support, and cash assistance, to those most affected by the conflict. UNHCR has also extended help to 800,000 individuals in hard-to-reach, frontline areas.

In addition to emergency assistance, UNHCR is committed to supporting Ukraine’s recovery efforts. This includes helping repair shelters and offering legal support to those in need. However, the agency faces funding difficulties, which threaten its ability to continue providing essential aid. Support from donors is critical to ensuring that UNHCR can keep delivering shelter, safety, and other vital services to those who need them most.

Ukraine’s neighboring countries have shown immense solidarity, providing refuge and support for displaced Ukrainians. Many refugees have successfully started rebuilding their lives, though only 5% plan to return to Ukraine in the near future. Most remain in their host countries, waiting for improved security, housing, and economic opportunities before returning home.

The situation remains urgent. The need for international support to sustain humanitarian efforts and help refugees rebuild their lives is more pressing than ever. UNHCR and its partners remain dedicated to ensuring aid reaches the people who need it most, emphasizing that now is not the time to give up on Ukraine and its people.

Tags: Ukraine, UNHCR, war

