Bulgaria Braces for Freezing Temperatures on February 20

On February 20, Bulgaria will experience freezing cold temperatures across the country. In most regions, the lows will range from minus 14°C to minus 8°C, with Sofia expecting minus 12°C. During the day, temperatures will rise slightly to between minus 5°C and 0°C, while Sofia will reach a high of minus 3°C. The weather will be mostly sunny, with some cloud coverage and lower temperatures along the Danube River in the morning. Light northerly winds are expected throughout the country.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny but cold, with temperatures between minus 1°C and 2°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be around 5°C, and there will be light northerly winds.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny but windy and cold, with moderate to strong northerly winds. Highs will be minus 9°C at 1,200 meters and minus 12°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

