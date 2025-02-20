Shumen Declares Non-School Days Due to Severe Winter Weather

Due to the ongoing extreme weather conditions, the mayor of the Bulgarian city of Shumen has declared Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21, 2025, as non-school days for all schools in the municipality, including the Center for Personal Development Support, UDK "Anastas Stoyanov". This decision comes in light of the severe winter situation, and it has been communicated to the Department of Education and Training in Shumen. Additionally, online learning will not take place on these two days.

The region has been facing significant challenges with heavy snowfall, leading to dangerous road conditions. The snow cover has reached an average of 42 centimeters, with temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 15 degrees. Despite these conditions, the cleaning machines operated by "Avtomagistrali - Cherno more" have been working tirelessly throughout the night and continue their efforts across the city and surrounding villages. However, the strong gusts of wind and extreme weather have hampered the progress in certain areas.

During an early inspection, the Operational Group found that several areas, including the streets above Tombul Mosque, in the Boyan Balgaranov and Everest quarters, and Rakovska Street towards Kyoshkavete, were still not fully cleared. Some schools and sidewalks in various locations were also not cleaned in time. Additionally, two settlements, Ovcharovo and Kladenets, had secondary streets that remained uncleared due to snow accumulation, although efforts to address the issue are ongoing.

The Shumen municipality has reported that out of four machines at one municipal enterprise, two are currently out of order and undergoing repairs. The municipality is ensuring that necessary spare parts and financial resources are provided to restore the equipment. The city's cleaning efforts have been continuous for three days, and repairs are being prioritized to ensure further operations.

There were no power outages in the municipality, with the exception of the Boyan Balgaranov district, where an emergency power restoration took place last night. Despite the harsh conditions, the municipality urges residents to exercise caution on the roads. Drivers are advised to be aware of the complex road situation, and reports of any issues can be made by calling the duty phone number at Shumen Municipality or emergency services.