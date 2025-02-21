The UK is considering the possibility of deploying Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine for an air patrol mission, according to The Times. Discussions among UK ministers have focused on ways to provide security guarantees for Ukraine without committing a large number of troops on the ground. A source within the Royal Air Force suggested that an air patrol mission could be a viable option, though it would require a significant number of aircraft and air defense systems to protect them. The source also noted that such a mission is seen as more realistic than establishing a no-fly zone.

According to The Times, if the plan moves forward, dozens of Typhoon jets could be on standby to counter potential Russian attacks, while a small peacekeeping force from the UK and other European countries could provide protection on the ground. The proposed mission could be modeled on NATO’s existing air patrol operations in the Baltic states. Discussions on this initiative are still in the early stages, but a source in the Royal Air Force stated that they are prepared to act if instructed.

Meanwhile, The Guardian, citing UK estimates, reported that a relatively small contingent of "a few tens of thousands" of troops—or even fewer—would be necessary to support a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. In a separate report, The Washington Post learned unofficially that European countries are considering the deployment of up to 30,000 troops, with France potentially contributing about a third of the force. However, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of sending European troops to Ukraine for such a mission.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Moscow would not accept the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. The ongoing discussions about air patrols and potential troop deployments highlight the continued debate over how European nations can support Ukraine while avoiding direct military confrontation with Russia.