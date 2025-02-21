UK May Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:24
Bulgaria: UK May Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine

The UK is considering the possibility of deploying Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine for an air patrol mission, according to The Times. Discussions among UK ministers have focused on ways to provide security guarantees for Ukraine without committing a large number of troops on the ground. A source within the Royal Air Force suggested that an air patrol mission could be a viable option, though it would require a significant number of aircraft and air defense systems to protect them. The source also noted that such a mission is seen as more realistic than establishing a no-fly zone.

According to The Times, if the plan moves forward, dozens of Typhoon jets could be on standby to counter potential Russian attacks, while a small peacekeeping force from the UK and other European countries could provide protection on the ground. The proposed mission could be modeled on NATO’s existing air patrol operations in the Baltic states. Discussions on this initiative are still in the early stages, but a source in the Royal Air Force stated that they are prepared to act if instructed.

Meanwhile, The Guardian, citing UK estimates, reported that a relatively small contingent of "a few tens of thousands" of troops—or even fewer—would be necessary to support a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. In a separate report, The Washington Post learned unofficially that European countries are considering the deployment of up to 30,000 troops, with France potentially contributing about a third of the force. However, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of sending European troops to Ukraine for such a mission.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Moscow would not accept the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. The ongoing discussions about air patrols and potential troop deployments highlight the continued debate over how European nations can support Ukraine while avoiding direct military confrontation with Russia.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, Ukraine, fighter jets

Related Articles:

A New Vision for Europe's Future: Security, Economy, and the EU-Türkiye Relationship

The upcoming emergency summit of European leaders on Ukraine is not just a crisis response, at the same time it is also a historic opportunity to redefine Europe's economic and political trajectory

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities

Society » Education | February 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Eastern Europe on Edge as Russia Pressures U.S. for NATO Pullback

Russia has called for the withdrawal of NATO forces from Eastern Europe during the first round of negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 18:50

EU is the Paper Tiger

In the 1994 Budapest Agreement, Russia, the United States, and Britain promised to secure Ukraine’s independence if Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 13:40

UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict

Three years into the ongoing war in Ukraine, the consequences continue to devastate the nation

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:41

Bulgaria Rejects Rumors of Military Involvement in Ukraine

Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, addressed the Bulgarian Parliament today, refuting speculation regarding the potential deployment of military contingents to Ukraine

Politics | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict

Three years into the ongoing war in Ukraine, the consequences continue to devastate the nation

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:41

Starmer Seeks US Support for 30,000 European Troops in Ukraine to Ensure Ceasefire

﻿UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to propose a plan to US President Donald Trump next week in Washington, calling for the deployment of 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Trump Labels Zelensky a 'Dictator Without Elections'

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him "a dictator without elections" in a post on Truth Social

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 19:35

Bulgarian APCs Now Deployed by Ukrainian Army After Overhaul

The Ukrainian army has begun deploying some of the armored personnel carriers (APCs) provided by Bulgaria in 2024

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:42

Despite Trump’s Claims, Zelensky Holds a 57% Approval Rating in New Poll

A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between February 4 and 9 indicates that 57% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Trump Urges Elections in Ukraine, Blames Zelensky for Prolonging War

Trump has claimed that Ukraine should hold elections, asserting that the country has turned into a "massive demolition site"

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria