Weather Disruptions: Trakia Highway Closed and Pomorie Schools Closed for Safety

Due to heavy snowfall, the Trakia highway has been closed from Karnobat to Burgas, as reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. Drivers are advised to take the alternative route via the old Aytos - Karnobat road. Additionally, the I-9 road connecting Burgas and Varna, specifically in the Obzor to Sunny Beach section, is also closed to all vehicles due to hazardous conditions such as snowdrifts, low visibility, and adverse weather.

In Pomorie, Mayor Ivan Aleksiev declared February 19, 20, and 21 as non-school days for all local schools and kindergartens, except in Pomorie and Aheloy. This decision was made in response to the difficult weather conditions and the anticipated low temperatures, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students, children in kindergartens, and teachers, including those traveling from other areas.

Earlier, the Road Infrastructure Agency had issued a warning, urging travelers to Eastern Bulgaria to postpone their journeys unless absolutely necessary due to the severe weather conditions.