Politics | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Borissov: Eurozone Entry Will Position Bulgaria Among 'White' Countries

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB Party, firmly stated that Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone would position the country among the "white" nations. He emphasized that achieving this goal requires a political solution, and pointed out that the country has been stagnant for the past four years. Borissov criticized the current state of affairs, urging business owners and working people to take note of the challenges GERB is facing.

On the topic of pensions, Borissov acknowledged that GERB is prepared to raise pensions by 10%, but noted that the current pension system is flawed. His comments followed opposition criticism over the decision to increase pensions by only 5%. He argued that each party has the right to voice their support for whatever policies they deem appropriate, but warned that without a budget, all efforts would be in vain.

Borissov also addressed the current budget debate, calling on the "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) parties to provide their commentary on the financial plan. He reiterated that many political moves are being made with the eurozone goal in mind. Reflecting on the last few years, Borissov expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as "wild populism" that had dominated the country.

In his remarks on the international situation, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine, Borissov stressed the need for cooperation between the United States and Europe. He noted that Europe, especially from an economic perspective, has endured significant losses, and the future remains uncertain regarding potential agreements between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine.

Turning to the government, Borissov referred to it as a "rescue cabinet" and criticized populist politicians who merely speak without taking action. He admitted that he had not read the governing program of Prime Minister Zhelyazkov's cabinet but questioned the productivity of WCC-DB, claiming that they are simply engaged in talk rather than concrete action.

Preparing for the Euro: Key Steps for Bulgarian Companies Based on Croatia’s Experience

As Bulgaria prepares for its eventual entry into the eurozone, companies across the country will need to adapt their systems to operate with the euro.

Business | February 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities

Society » Education | February 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sunny but Freezing: Temperatures Drop to -20°C in Parts of Bulgaria

On February 21, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, but temperatures will remain very cold in some regions

Society » Environment | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:01

Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce Launched to Boost Economic Ties

Bulgaria is committed to attracting more investments from the Czech Republic by fostering a stable and predictable regulatory environment

Politics » Diplomacy | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:36

Bulgaria's Borissov: Compromises Will Continue Until 2026 for Eurozone Entry

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, stated that his political group is prepared to make compromises until January 1, 2026, in pursuit of Bulgaria’s goal of joining the eurozone

Politics | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:42

Bulgaria Rejects Rumors of Military Involvement in Ukraine

Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, addressed the Bulgarian Parliament today, refuting speculation regarding the potential deployment of military contingents to Ukraine

Politics | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:14
