Traffic Restrictions in Sofia for Vasil Levski Commemoration

A temporary traffic organization will be implemented in Sofia today in connection with the 152nd anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski, as announced by the press center of the Sofia Municipality. The changes will affect several key areas in the capital, including parking restrictions and temporary closures of certain streets.

From 03:00 to 20:00 on February 19, the parking and stay of vehicles will be prohibited, except for those servicing the event. The restrictions will apply to parking lots on St. Alexander Nevski Square, as well as along Moskovska Street between Vasil Levski Blvd. and Dunav Street, Yanko Sakazov Blvd. between Krakra Street and Vasil Levski Blvd., Oborishte Street between Vasil Levski Blvd. and St. Alexander Nevski Square, 11-ti avgust Street between Moskovska Street and St. Alexander Nevski Square, and Dunav Street between St. Alexander Nevski Square and Kn. Al. Dondukov Blvd.

Between 09:30 and 20:00, vehicle entry will be prohibited on Vasil Levski Blvd. between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Kn. Al. Dondukov Blvd., with the exception of buses on routes No. 9 and 280. Restrictions will also be in place on Yanko Sakazov Blvd. between Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. and Vasil Levski Blvd., Oborishte Street between Vasil Levski Blvd. and St. Alexander Nevski Square, 11-ti avgust Street between Vrabcha Street and St. Alexander Nevski Square, Dunav Street between St. Alexander Nevski Square and Moskovska Street, and Vrabcha Street between Dunav Street and Vasil Levski Blvd.

From 14:30 to 20:00, vehicle access will be restricted on 15-ti Noemvri Street, as well as Moskovska Street between Dunav Street and G.S. Rakovski Street. Additionally, from 09:30 to 20:00, trolleybus routes No. 1, 2, 7, 8, 3, and 4 will be modified.

Authorities advise residents and visitors to plan their routes accordingly and use alternative transportation options where possible.