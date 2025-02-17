Severe Winter Conditions Disrupt Roads Across Bulgaria: Snowdrifts, Ice, and Road Closures

In Bulgaria, a hurricane-force wind is blowing over the Shipka Pass, creating severe snowdrifts and reducing visibility to zero on the Kran-Shipka road. Despite the extreme conditions, authorities have stated that there is currently no risk of the road being closed. Snow removal teams are actively working in the area, treating the road surface to maintain traffic flow. However, the pass remains under full winter conditions, and due to low temperatures, partial icing has formed, increasing the danger for drivers.

The road conditions in Varna and the surrounding region have also become problematic due to the accumulated snowfall. The route to Dobrich has been closed for vehicles over 12 tons, and similar restrictions have been put in place for the Burgas pass, where traffic is allowed only with snow chains. In the interior, the roads towards Provadia and the Golden Sands region are experiencing worsening conditions. In Varna itself, numerous public transport vehicles, including buses and trolleybuses, have become stuck on uncleaned roads. Despite the difficult circumstances, authorities have reported no distress calls from residents.

In the Burgas region, an orange weather code has been issued due to icy conditions. Heavy overnight snowfall has led to the introduction of traffic restrictions on several roads. The Karnobat-Burgas section of the Trakia highway has been closed to vehicles over 12 tons due to strong winds, drifting snow, and poor visibility. The Kableshkovo-Aheloy road, as well as the Rudnik-Bryastovets route, have also been shut down due to hazardous conditions.

Snow removal crews are actively clearing the roads, but powerful winds and continuous snowfall are significantly reducing visibility. Residents in affected areas will receive SMS notifications through the bg-alert system regarding changes in traffic regulations. Additionally, restrictions have been placed on the Sunny Beach-Obzor road, which is also closed to trucks over 12 tons. Passenger vehicles are permitted but only if equipped with snow chains.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has warned against travel due to the extreme weather, advising motorists to proceed with caution if a journey is unavoidable. Sudden ice patches are forming in multiple areas, posing a significant risk to road safety. Crews are continuing to treat the roads, but freezing temperatures are making conditions unpredictable.

Currently, 89 snow removal machines are deployed, working to clear and sand the roads. While traffic remains possible in most areas, winter conditions persist, and drivers are urged to exercise caution. Snow accumulation has reached 20 centimeters in some locations, with temperatures hovering around -2 degrees Celsius.

