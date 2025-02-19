Elon Musk Criticizes U.S. Bureaucracy, Calls Himself Trump's 'Tech-Support'

World | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:16
Bulgaria: Elon Musk Criticizes U.S. Bureaucracy, Calls Himself Trump's 'Tech-Support'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized the U.S. bureaucracy for delaying the implementation of executive orders issued by President Donald Trump, arguing that government agencies are obstructing the will of the people. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Musk emphasized the role of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in ensuring that executive directives are properly enforced, stating that its function is to uphold democracy over bureaucratic inefficiency.

During the interview, Musk elaborated on his personal relationship with Trump, praising the president and calling him a good man who has been unfairly targeted by the media. He revealed that he had planned to endorse Trump in his re-election campaign but decided to accelerate the announcement following the assassination attempt on the president. Musk referred to himself as "tech-support" for Trump, asserting that his expertise in technology allows him to assist in the execution of policies beneficial to the country.

He highlighted a specific instance involving the funding of migrant hotels, which Trump had sought to cut off through an executive order. Musk claimed that despite the directive, taxpayer money was still being used for luxury accommodations for illegal immigrants. He accused bureaucratic resistance of blocking the president’s agenda and warned that such actions undermined democracy. According to Musk, the role of the DOGE team is to ensure that executive orders are implemented effectively, reinforcing the authority of the elected leader.

Musk also reflected on his shifting political standing, stating that he was once admired by the left but has since faced backlash for his support of Trump. He attributed the hostility to what he described as "Trump derangement syndrome" and recounted instances where people reacted irrationally upon hearing the president’s name. He added that since endorsing Trump, he has received hostile reactions, including glares from people that he likened to fatal expressions.

In the same interview, Trump praised Musk as one of the smartest people working for the country, highlighting his technological foresight, particularly in relation to Starlink. The president recalled an incident where people in disaster-stricken North Carolina requested Starlink services, prompting him to contact Musk, who swiftly provided thousands of units to aid communication efforts. Trump lauded Musk’s ability to get things done, asserting that he had searched extensively for someone smarter but ultimately found Musk to be the best fit.

Trump and Musk also discussed the delayed return of American astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station. Musk stated that, at Trump's request, SpaceX was expediting their return, as their mission, initially intended to last eight days, had been extended to nearly 300 days. Trump granted Musk the go-ahead to bring them back within four weeks, underscoring Musk’s capability in handling critical operations.

The conversation also touched on media narratives, with Trump alleging that attempts were made to create a rift between him and Musk. He recounted how media outlets had falsely reported that Musk was assuming control over the presidency, dismissing such claims as blatant misinformation. Trump credited the American people for seeing through these narratives, asserting that they understood what was truly happening.

Throughout the discussion, Musk remained firm in his stance that bureaucracy must not override the decisions of an elected leader. He reiterated that his role was to support Trump in ensuring that executive orders were enforced, reinforcing his belief that failure to do so results in governance by bureaucracy rather than democracy.

Sources:

  • Fox News
  • ANI
