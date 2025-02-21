Trump Urges Elections in Ukraine, Blames Zelensky for Prolonging War

World » UKRAINE | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:11
Bulgaria: Trump Urges Elections in Ukraine, Blames Zelensky for Prolonging War

Trump has claimed that Ukraine should hold elections, asserting that the country has turned into a "massive demolition site" under President Volodymyr Zelensky's leadership. Speaking on Feb. 18, Trump alleged—without providing evidence—that Zelensky's approval rating had dropped to just 4%, contradicting polling data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, which showed that 52% of Ukrainians still trust their president as of December 2024. Despite echoing Kremlin narratives that seek to delegitimize Zelensky's government, Trump insisted that his call for elections was his personal opinion, separate from Russian influence.

His remarks came on the same day that U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending the war, a meeting that excluded Ukraine. Zelensky, who had initially planned a visit to Saudi Arabia, postponed his trip to avoid appearing to legitimize the discussions. The talks resulted in an agreement to continue preparing negotiations on the war, with reports indicating that the U.S. and Russia are considering a three-phase peace plan involving a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and a final agreement.

At a press conference following the Riyadh talks, Trump claimed that Russia is willing to end the war, describing the ongoing conflict as "senseless" and emphasizing the high casualties among Russian, Ukrainian, and even North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine. He also stated that the war could have been resolved years ago by a "half-baked negotiator" without territorial losses. Trump did not directly criticize Russia’s role in the war but instead suggested that Ukraine’s leadership had "allowed the war to go on."

Trump also spoke about the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine, expressing support for the idea as long as it does not involve American troops. He noted that France, the UK, and other European nations had proposed the idea and called it a "beautiful gesture." He reiterated that the U.S. would not send troops, as it is "very far away" from the conflict.

Trump downplayed Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities, arguing that if Moscow had intended to destroy Kyiv, it would have already done so. He asserted that Russia was attacking Ukrainian cities at only "20%" of its capacity and could fully "wipe them out" if it wanted to.

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence agencies and Western allies see no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuinely seeking peace. Sources told NBC News that Putin still aims to take full control of Ukraine and believes he can outlast Kyiv and Europe. While Putin might agree to a temporary ceasefire to regroup and strengthen his forces, intelligence sources remain skeptical about any real peace efforts from the Kremlin. U.S. officials maintain that Putin has no plans to withdraw Russian troops or reposition military assets away from Ukraine.

Sources:

  • The Kyiv Independent
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • Reuters
  • NBC News
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Zelensky, Ukraine

Related Articles:

A New Vision for Europe's Future: Security, Economy, and the EU-Türkiye Relationship

The upcoming emergency summit of European leaders on Ukraine is not just a crisis response, at the same time it is also a historic opportunity to redefine Europe's economic and political trajectory

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Eastern Europe on Edge as Russia Pressures U.S. for NATO Pullback

Russia has called for the withdrawal of NATO forces from Eastern Europe during the first round of negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » EU | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 18:50

Trump Eyes Renewed Trade Talks with China, Beijing Reaffirms Opposition to Tariffs

Former US President Donald Trump has suggested that his strong relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping could make it possible to negotiate a new trade deal with China

World | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:20

EU is the Paper Tiger

In the 1994 Budapest Agreement, Russia, the United States, and Britain promised to secure Ukraine’s independence if Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 13:40

UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict

Three years into the ongoing war in Ukraine, the consequences continue to devastate the nation

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:41

Bulgaria Rejects Rumors of Military Involvement in Ukraine

Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, addressed the Bulgarian Parliament today, refuting speculation regarding the potential deployment of military contingents to Ukraine

Politics | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

UNHCR Warns of Increased Vulnerability for Displaced Ukrainians Amid Continued Conflict

Three years into the ongoing war in Ukraine, the consequences continue to devastate the nation

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:41

Starmer Seeks US Support for 30,000 European Troops in Ukraine to Ensure Ceasefire

﻿UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to propose a plan to US President Donald Trump next week in Washington, calling for the deployment of 30,000 European troops to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Trump Labels Zelensky a 'Dictator Without Elections'

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him "a dictator without elections" in a post on Truth Social

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 19:35

Bulgarian APCs Now Deployed by Ukrainian Army After Overhaul

The Ukrainian army has begun deploying some of the armored personnel carriers (APCs) provided by Bulgaria in 2024

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:42

Despite Trump’s Claims, Zelensky Holds a 57% Approval Rating in New Poll

A recent poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between February 4 and 9 indicates that 57% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

UK May Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine

The UK is considering the possibility of deploying Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine for an air patrol mission

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria