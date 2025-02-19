Career Diplomat Susan Falatko Begins Role as U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires in Sofia

Susan Falatko, a career diplomat, has officially arrived in Sofia on February 18 to take up her role as the Chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria. Before assuming this position, she held several notable diplomatic roles, including serving as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Additionally, Ms. Falatko was the Director of the Bureau of Southeast Europe (Western Balkans) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius. She has extensive experience in international relations, having worked as the Chief of Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, and served in multiple locations, including Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Geneva, Switzerland; Havana, Cuba; and Bamako, Mali.

Ms. Falatko holds a Master’s degree from the National Defense University, another Master’s from George Washington University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Iowa. Her arrival in Sofia marks a new chapter in her distinguished career, as she assumes her new role, with H. Martin McDowell returning to his previous position as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy.

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia expressed its enthusiasm for her appointment, welcoming Ms. Falatko to the Bulgarian capital as she begins her responsibilities as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.