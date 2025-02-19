Career Diplomat Susan Falatko Begins Role as U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires in Sofia

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry by 2026: Possible, But Tense, Expert Warns
Financier Plamen Danailov, a municipal councilor from the "There Is Such a People" party, recently discussed Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro
Susan Falatko, a career diplomat, has officially arrived in Sofia on February 18 to take up her role as the Chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria. Before assuming this position, she held several notable diplomatic roles, including serving as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Additionally, Ms. Falatko was the Director of the Bureau of Southeast Europe (Western Balkans) at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius. She has extensive experience in international relations, having worked as the Chief of Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, and served in multiple locations, including Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Geneva, Switzerland; Havana, Cuba; and Bamako, Mali.
Ms. Falatko holds a Master’s degree from the National Defense University, another Master’s from George Washington University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Iowa. Her arrival in Sofia marks a new chapter in her distinguished career, as she assumes her new role, with H. Martin McDowell returning to his previous position as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy.
The U.S. Embassy in Sofia expressed its enthusiasm for her appointment, welcoming Ms. Falatko to the Bulgarian capital as she begins her responsibilities as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.
Dutch experts from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are in Sofia for a series of capacity-building trainings with their Bulgarian colleagues from the General Directorate Border Police in identification of forged documents.
Kenneth Merten has stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria following the inauguration of President Donald Trump
Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas
H.E. Ambassador Arun Kumar Sahu delivered a speech at the MENAR Film Festival 2025 in Bulgaria, highlighting the screening of the Gujarati film Hellaro
The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities
