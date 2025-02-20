Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Unveils New Facade After Name Change

Sofia Supports the Homeless: Municipality and Food Bank Provide Aid to Hundreds
Sofia Municipality, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Food Bank (BFB), has provided essential food supplies to nearly 600 homeless individuals
On Monday, Sofia Airport officially unveiled its new name, now honoring Bulgaria’s national hero, Vasil Levski, following a decree issued by President Rumen Radev. This change coincided with the anniversary of Levski’s execution. The airport's facade now prominently features the name of the Apostle of Freedom, marking a significant shift as it bids farewell to passengers without the usual advertising signs or large lettering.
The full design of the newly named terminal will be revealed on Wednesday morning at Terminal 2, where the official presentation will take place. This renaming has been discussed for over 15 years, with recent momentum gained from a proposal by scientists at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, including Prof. Atanas Semov. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has also expressed support for the change.
The decision marks a milestone in Bulgaria's ongoing efforts to honor historical figures and solidify their legacy within the nation’s public spaces.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, announced that a concession procedure for Plovdiv Airport will soon be initiated
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport
Tourism in Bulgaria is increasingly shifting from traditional hotel stays to more experience-focused offerings
Bulgaria Air is expanding its network of international routes for the upcoming summer season
The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season
A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability