Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Unveils New Facade After Name Change

Business » TOURISM | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Unveils New Facade After Name Change

On Monday, Sofia Airport officially unveiled its new name, now honoring Bulgaria’s national hero, Vasil Levski, following a decree issued by President Rumen Radev. This change coincided with the anniversary of Levski’s execution. The airport's facade now prominently features the name of the Apostle of Freedom, marking a significant shift as it bids farewell to passengers without the usual advertising signs or large lettering.

The full design of the newly named terminal will be revealed on Wednesday morning at Terminal 2, where the official presentation will take place. This renaming has been discussed for over 15 years, with recent momentum gained from a proposal by scientists at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, including Prof. Atanas Semov. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has also expressed support for the change.

The decision marks a milestone in Bulgaria's ongoing efforts to honor historical figures and solidify their legacy within the nation’s public spaces.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vasil Levski, sofia, airport

Related Articles:

Sofia Supports the Homeless: Municipality and Food Bank Provide Aid to Hundreds

Sofia Municipality, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Food Bank (BFB), has provided essential food supplies to nearly 600 homeless individuals

Society | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:15

Traffic Restrictions in Sofia for Vasil Levski Commemoration

A temporary traffic organization will be implemented in Sofia today in connection with the 152nd anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski

Society | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Sofia Secures Spot as Finalist for European Capital of Democracy 2026

Sofia has been named one of the top three cities in the running for the title of European Capital of Democracy 2026

Society | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:00

Plovdiv Airport Set for Concession as Bulgaria Eyes Aviation Privatization

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, announced that a concession procedure for Plovdiv Airport will soon be initiated

Business » Tourism | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 07:10

Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 13:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Plovdiv Airport Set for Concession as Bulgaria Eyes Aviation Privatization

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, announced that a concession procedure for Plovdiv Airport will soon be initiated

Business » Tourism | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 07:10

Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Bulgaria's Tourism Shifts Toward Experience-Focused Stays as Demand Grows

Tourism in Bulgaria is increasingly shifting from traditional hotel stays to more experience-focused offerings

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 12:18

New Varna-Paris Route to Launch in Summer 2025

Bulgaria Air is expanding its network of international routes for the upcoming summer season

Business » Tourism | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 18:14

200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens

The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:25

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria