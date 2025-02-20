Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Unveils New Facade After Name Change

On Monday, Sofia Airport officially unveiled its new name, now honoring Bulgaria’s national hero, Vasil Levski, following a decree issued by President Rumen Radev. This change coincided with the anniversary of Levski’s execution. The airport's facade now prominently features the name of the Apostle of Freedom, marking a significant shift as it bids farewell to passengers without the usual advertising signs or large lettering.

The full design of the newly named terminal will be revealed on Wednesday morning at Terminal 2, where the official presentation will take place. This renaming has been discussed for over 15 years, with recent momentum gained from a proposal by scientists at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, including Prof. Atanas Semov. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has also expressed support for the change.

The decision marks a milestone in Bulgaria's ongoing efforts to honor historical figures and solidify their legacy within the nation’s public spaces.