US, Russia Outline Peace Proposal for Ukraine

The diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia, which began on 18 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have seen the two countries proposing a three-stage peace plan. This plan would involve a ceasefire, followed by elections in Ukraine, and the signing of a final agreement. However, some sources later clarified that the idea of holding elections was more strongly advocated by Russia, with the US distancing itself from this point. One diplomatic source from the US explained that while elections were discussed, they are not an immediate priority and may be considered as part of future negotiations. The White House has yet to comment, though an official statement is expected soon.

The diplomatic sources provided an insight into how Russian President Vladimir Putin views the prospect of Ukrainian elections. According to the sources, Putin perceives a high likelihood of electing a pro-Russian president in Ukraine and believes that any candidate other than current President Volodymyr Zelensky would be more amenable to negotiations and concessions. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump is reportedly open to accepting any election outcome, even if it results in the election of a pro-Russian leader, expressing doubts about Zelensky’s re-election chances. The US and Russian delegations also agreed to address ongoing issues between them, aiming to further the process toward peace.

While the talks did not include Ukraine’s participation, and President Zelensky has made it clear that Ukraine will not recognize any agreements made without its involvement, both parties agreed to continue their diplomatic efforts. The focus will remain on preparing negotiations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov are leading the Russian delegation, while the US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. These discussions are set to address various aspects of the bilateral relationship and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

One significant point raised during the talks is the potential for a future meeting between President Putin and President Trump. Despite a four-and-a-half-hour meeting, Russian officials, including Ushakov, downplayed the likelihood of such a meeting occurring soon, citing the need for further groundwork. Both sides are expected to establish specialized teams to focus on Ukraine-related issues, though no specific timeline has been set.

In a related development, Ukraine’s President Zelensky has expressed concern over the US’s approach to the peace process, particularly regarding its desire to placate Putin for quick results. Zelensky stressed that while the US may aim for a ceasefire, Ukraine is not willing to make territorial concessions or sign agreements that would undermine its sovereignty. He also pointed out that achieving a ceasefire is not equivalent to real success, emphasizing that Ukraine's position remains firm in rejecting any deals that do not fully reflect its interests.

As the US and Russia continue their discussions, both sides have agreed to appoint high-level negotiating groups to work towards a sustainable and lasting resolution to the conflict. The US is also looking into future cooperation on broader geopolitical and economic matters that may emerge from the eventual resolution of the war. Despite the optimism expressed by some negotiators, both parties acknowledged that one meeting is not sufficient to achieve lasting peace, marking the beginning of a long process.

In terms of Ukraine’s aspirations, the Kremlin has stated that it does not oppose Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but strongly opposes any move toward NATO membership. Russia views NATO’s expansion as a direct threat to its security, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighting that while Ukraine's EU membership is a matter of economic integration, its pursuit of NATO membership is a different issue entirely. Russia’s stance remains firmly opposed to Ukraine joining NATO, a position reinforced by statements from senior Russian officials during the talks.

These discussions follow a broader international debate over Ukraine's future, including its potential EU accession. While the US has downplayed the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the short term, the matter remains a contentious issue, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict. The US and Russia are expected to continue their diplomatic engagement, with hopes for a future breakthrough, but the road ahead appears fraught with challenges.

