Denkov: Sending Bulgarian Soldiers to Ukraine Was Never Discussed

Nikolai Denkov, former PM and current co-chair of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, stated that the topic of sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine has never been discussed at any level. Speaking to journalists before the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, he emphasized that the National Assembly has already made a decision to provide only military-technical assistance. He assured that as long as military actions continue, this position will not change. Any potential discussion on the matter would only take place if a peace treaty is reached, and even then, it would be the National Assembly’s responsibility to decide.

Denkov pointed out that achieving lasting peace is impossible without Europe’s involvement in ensuring it. He described the idea of securing a peace treaty without European participation as an illusion. However, he noted that the focus of the National Security Advisory Council meeting was on the risks posed by narcotics and their abuse among young people. He stated that bringing up the issue of Ukraine in this context would be inappropriate.

He also highlighted the lack of coordination between institutions in Bulgaria, particularly in the fight against drug abuse. He noted that there is no up-to-date national security strategy, as the existing one has not been revised since 2018. According to him, the absence of a national strategy leads to inconsistent approaches to security issues, with meetings being called on an ad hoc basis instead of being scheduled regularly, as required by law. He further criticized the lack of prevention campaigns against drug use, insufficient treatment facilities for young addicts, and inadequate control by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Customs Service.

Earlier in the day, President Rumen Radev reaffirmed his strong opposition to Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine in any capacity. His statement came as European leaders gathered in Paris for an emergency meeting. The meeting was prompted by concerns over discussions between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine. While European leaders aimed to present a united front, disagreements emerged over the potential deployment of peacekeeping troops.