Weather in Bulgaria: Moderate Winds and Subzero Temperatures Expected on February 19

On February 19, temperatures across Bulgaria will range from minus 8°C to 3°C, with Sofia expecting a low of around minus 7°C. Snowfall in the northeastern regions will gradually cease, while in southeastern Bulgaria, snowfall will persist. In the far southeastern areas, there will be a mix of rain and snow. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will affect much of the country. Later in the day, cloud cover in the western and central regions will begin to clear. Winds from the west-northwest will be moderate. Daytime highs will range from minus 3°C to 2°C, with Sofia reaching approximately minus 1°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly cloudy. The southern coastal areas will experience significant snowfall, with a mix of snow and rain in the extreme southern parts. A moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will blow along the coast. Temperatures will range between 0°C and 4°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be around 6°C. Sea waves will reach 3-4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, snowfall will continue in the central and eastern parts of the Balkan Mountains, as well as in the Eastern Rhodopes and Strandzha Mountain. As the afternoon progresses, cloud cover will break and decrease over the mountain ranges in western Bulgaria. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind will prevail. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around minus 4°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to approximately minus 10°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)