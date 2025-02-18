Borissov, Radev and Peevski Aligned: Bulgarian Soldiers Will Not Participate in Ukraine Conflict

GERB leader Boyko Borissov reaffirmed that Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine under any circumstances. He recalled that he had stated this position a year ago and expressed satisfaction that President Rumen Radev had now taken the same stance. Borissov emphasized that this decision would be confirmed at the Joint Governance Council (JGC) meeting, ensuring support from all parties in the ruling coalition.

He pointed out that Bulgaria has already taken steps to modernize its military, replacing outdated Soviet-era equipment with advanced weaponry. Borissov also noted that significant financial resources had been allocated to defense upgrades, referencing the 400 million leva included in the budget earlier this year. Despite maintaining a firm stance against sending troops, he reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts and participating in all international forums aimed at achieving peace.

President Rumen Radev also made clear his categorical opposition to any deployment of Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine. Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, he urged the government and the National Assembly to issue a definitive statement ensuring Bulgaria’s non-involvement in such operations. Radev underscored the need to prevent Bulgaria from being drawn into the conflict, particularly given the deteriorating global security situation.

Borissov also commented on Bulgaria’s financial contributions regarding Ukraine, stating that European funds exist for reconstruction efforts, and that Bulgaria would participate in solidarity with its allies. However, he was firm that no Bulgarian budgetary resources would be allocated for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) leader Delyan Peevski aligned himself with President Radev, publicly affirming that Bulgaria should not send troops to Ukraine. Peevski emphasized that security for Bulgarian citizens was of utmost importance and called on all political leaders to unite behind a clear position on the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Atanas Zafirov also addressed the issue, stating that there was no discussion within the government regarding Bulgaria’s participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. He dismissed speculation, asserting that no such hypothesis had been raised within the Council of Ministers.

On a broader level, Borissov highlighted discussions he had with European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People’s Party President Manfred Weber. He stressed the importance of reducing the defense sector’s deficit, linking it to Bulgaria’s strategic goal of joining the Eurozone. He also discussed energy cooperation with Ukraine, reaffirming Bulgaria’s readiness to provide energy support—albeit on a commercial basis.

Regarding relations with the United States, Borissov emphasized the need for Bulgaria to maintain a constructive dialogue with Washington. He pointed out that NATO cannot function effectively without U.S. leadership and urged efforts to avoid double standards in international relations. Indirectly addressing U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Borissov highlighted Bulgaria’s success in maintaining border security and resisting external pressures on various domestic policies.

Additionally, Borissov expressed the view that the European Union should play a role in U.S.-Russia negotiations concerning Ukraine, given that the war’s consequences have significantly impacted European economies. He acknowledged the effects of sanctions on Russia, arguing that they have also had repercussions on Bulgaria’s economy, particularly in agriculture and other sectors.