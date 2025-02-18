President Radev Opposes Bulgarian Troops in Ukraine, Calls for Clear Government Position

President Rumen Radev has firmly stated his opposition to Bulgaria sending troops to Ukraine, emphasizing his stance as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He highlighted that his initial concerns at the onset of the war in Ukraine were centered around ensuring Bulgaria’s non-involvement, and the increasingly unstable global security landscape makes this issue even more pressing today. Radev expressed that he expects both the Bulgarian government and National Assembly to take a clear, unequivocal position against deploying Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine.

At a conference marking the 35th anniversary of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and Employers, Radev reaffirmed his position, calling for a decisive response from the government and parliament. His comments come in light of rising questions from international bodies, including the United States, regarding Bulgaria’s potential involvement in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Sofia, through NATO channels, sent a series of six questions to the Bulgarian authorities, inquiring about Bulgaria’s readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine and the possibility of contributing troops for peacekeeping missions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made it clear that the decision to send Bulgarian troops abroad falls solely under the jurisdiction of the National Assembly, and reiterated that Bulgaria’s stance on Ukraine remains focused on ensuring the country receives substantial and reliable security guarantees. It emphasized that Ukraine must have a central role in negotiations regarding its future.

The U.S. administration, through NATO, also directed similar questions to other European capitals as the debate on the potential involvement of European troops in Ukraine intensified. A recent summit in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighted the divide among European nations on the issue. While some countries, like the UK and Sweden, did not rule out sending troops under certain conditions, others, including Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, remained firmly opposed. In Germany, there were mixed signals, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government rejecting the idea, but the opposition party, Christian Democratic Union, advocating for troop deployment.

Countries like Denmark, Spain, and the Netherlands have shown hesitation, reflecting the overall uncertainty among European nations. The summit faced criticism from countries such as the Czech Republic and Romania, which were not included despite their proximity to Ukraine. Following the summit, Macron briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump about the discussions, while U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg met with European leaders to further discuss Ukraine’s security situation.