Bulgaria's Zhelyazkov Government Unveils 100-Page Plan for Economic Growth and Social Reform

The management program of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's government spans 100 pages and is expected to receive approval today from the coalition partners, including GERB, BSP, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and DPS-Dogan. A primary focus of the program is budget consolidation, with significant investments planned for infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The government also aims to foster high-value economic growth by establishing innovation zones and modernizing the army, with an emphasis on collaboration with the Bulgarian arms industry.

The government’s strategy prioritizes financial stability, economic competitiveness, and adherence to principles of predictability and responsible management of public resources. It also plans to encourage investments and innovation. Bulgaria’s integration into the European economic and financial frameworks is highlighted as a key objective.

Efforts to reduce the bureaucratic burden will be made, alongside measures to stimulate entrepreneurship and economic activity. A specific goal is to improve Bulgaria’s position on the FATF “Grey List,” with a focus on enhancing interagency cooperation to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. This includes joint efforts to improve the prevention, detection, and investigation of financial crimes and a commitment to tackle corruption and organized crime.

Another major area of the program is the effective management of funds from the EU’s Cohesion Policy for the 2021-2027 period, as well as from donor programs. The government plans to renegotiate with the European Commission to expedite the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) and ensure the completion of remaining reforms and investments.

The coalition partners are committed to enhancing the quality of life for Bulgarian citizens, ensuring access to modern healthcare, quality education, and a secure social environment. Specific measures will focus on reducing regional disparities, supporting families, and improving conditions for youth. There will also be initiatives to address domestic violence and promote equality and inclusion for marginalized groups.

Social policies will be aligned with economic realities to ensure sustainable income, access to services, and the efficient use of public funds. The program also emphasizes energy diversification, the development of nuclear energy, and green technology investments to ensure predictable and affordable energy prices for consumers. Measures to improve energy efficiency and reduce dependence on external suppliers are part of this strategy.