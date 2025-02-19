Sofia Secures Spot as Finalist for European Capital of Democracy 2026

Sofia has been named one of the top three cities in the running for the title of European Capital of Democracy 2026, joining cities like Cascais in Portugal and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. This recognition comes after a jury from Sweden, Austria, and Italy visited the Bulgarian capital to assess the city's government initiatives and how it collaborates with local citizens, businesses, and the non-governmental sector.

The European Capital of Democracy initiative highlights cities that actively engage in democratic practices, and Sofia has demonstrated significant progress with its initiatives to enhance civic participation. The evaluation committee took note of Sofia's Citizens' Budget, a program known as "Sofia decides" which empowers residents to propose and vote on municipal projects. For 2024, the city allocated a record 5.3 million leva to this initiative, with plans to further expand its scope in the future.

Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed pride in Sofia's nomination, emphasizing that the recognition reflects ongoing positive changes in the city. "This nomination is not just a title – it signifies the strides we've made in governance based on transparency, participation, and innovation," he said.

The city’s focus on improving democracy is also reflected in its support for civic organizations through the "Europe" Program, which allocates 1 million leva annually to initiatives promoting democracy, culture, and social cohesion. Another key project is the LIFE Clean Air Program, which aims to combat air pollution by replacing outdated heating systems with more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Looking to the future, Sofia plans several ambitious projects, including the Green Ring of Sofia, a 30 km network of cycling and pedestrian paths designed to connect neighborhoods through ecological corridors. Additionally, the city will develop neighborhood centers for waste separation, where citizens will actively participate in choosing the locations for recycling points. Sofia is also investing in digital and green technologies, with the Innovation Sandbox project set to foster innovation in transport, energy, and digitalization.

The jury praised the three finalist cities for their commitment to direct democracy at the local level, noting that their successful projects offer a model of democratic engagement during a time of global democratic challenges. The final decision will be made by more than 4,500 citizens across 47 countries, who will vote from March 3-12, 2025. The city with the highest score will assume the title of European Capital of Democracy 2026, following Vienna's current term.