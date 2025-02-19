Macron Calls for Strong Security Guarantees in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine following discussions with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Macron stated that for peace to be achieved, Russia must end its aggression, and Ukraine must receive "strong and credible" security guarantees.

In a post on X, Macron reiterated the importance of these guarantees, warning that without them, a ceasefire could mirror the Minsk agreements and ultimately fail. He stressed the necessity for Europeans, Americans, and Ukrainians to work together on security and defense efforts, urging Europe to invest more in its own protection for both the present and the future.

Zelensky echoed Macron’s stance, underscoring the need for robust security measures to prevent further Russian deception and renewed conflict. He stated that weak agreements or temporary ceasefires would only pave the way for another war initiated by Russia, potentially extending beyond Ukraine. Zelensky also confirmed that he and Macron had agreed to maintain constant communication as critical decisions were being made.

Meanwhile, European leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine but did not introduce new security commitments that could shift the situation significantly. During an emergency summit in Paris, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his willingness to deploy British forces on the ground if a lasting peace agreement were reached. However, he insisted that a US security guarantee was essential for effectively deterring further Russian aggression.

Starmer urged European nations to acknowledge the changing geopolitical landscape and take greater responsibility for the continent’s security. He stressed that relying on outdated strategies was no longer viable and that a coordinated effort was necessary to ensure long-term stability.

Sources: