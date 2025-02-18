Miracle: No Fatalities as Delta Airlines Plane Crashes at Toronto Pearson

South Korea’s Worst Air Disaster: Jeju Air Flight Crashes on Landing
A Jeju Air flight traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, to South Korea crashed during landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning
A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping upside down on the snowy runway. Authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities, but multiple passengers sustained injuries.
Delta Airlines stated that 18 passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals. The airline assured that its primary concern is the well-being of those affected. However, emergency services initially reported that 15 people were injured, including a child. Peel Regional Police had earlier stated that eight people were hurt, with one in critical condition, though their injuries were not life-threatening. The remaining seven had moderate to mild injuries.
In response to the incident, Delta Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport for the rest of the evening and issued travel waivers. Meanwhile, Toronto Pearson Airport confirmed that emergency teams were on-site and that all passengers and crew members had been accounted for. The airport shared an update on X, acknowledging the crash landing and ongoing response efforts.
Toronto Pearson International Airport is set to hold a media briefing at 6:30 p.m. ET to provide further details on the situation. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, and additional updates are expected.
