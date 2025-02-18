Snowstorm Hits Bulgaria: Roads Blocked, Power Outages in Several Villages

An orange code has been issued for heavy snowfall in the regions of Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Shumen, and Targovishte, with some areas expected to accumulate up to 25 centimeters of snow. A yellow code is also in effect for five other regions in Eastern Bulgaria, warning of dangerous weather conditions. Snow cover across the country ranges between 15 and 40 centimeters.

The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has advised drivers to be well-prepared for winter conditions, ensuring they have fuel, winter tires, and chains if necessary. Travelers are encouraged to check the latest updates from the RIA situation center before setting off. Nearly 1,000 machines are currently working to clear the national road network.

The Varna-Burgas road is temporarily closed to all vehicles at the request of the Burgas Regional Road Administration. Traffic is halted from the Staro Oryahovo junction towards Burgas, while snow removal is ongoing between Obzor and Sunny Beach. The recommended detour route is through the Aytos Pass. Additionally, restrictions are in place on several mountain roads, including the Pamporovo-Prevala-Rozhen passes in Smolyan, the Devin-Krichim road, and the Pazardzhik-Yundola-Velingrad road.

Heavy snowfall continues to affect the Shipka and Republic Passes, although no travel restrictions have been introduced at this time. Road maintenance crews have been working continuously for over 70 hours to keep the Shipka Pass open. Due to the prolonged snowfall, large amounts of inert materials, including more than 1,000 tons of salt and 1,000 tons of sand, have already been used. Supplies are running low, and it will take a few days to replenish stocks from Burgas. However, authorities insist there is no immediate risk of closing the pass.

In the Stara Zagora region, snow accumulation ranges from 15 to 30 centimeters, with the heaviest snowfall recorded near Kalofer. Roads remain passable under winter conditions, but authorities warn that strong winds could cause drifting snow, potentially worsening the situation.

Several villages in the Varna region are experiencing power outages due to damaged infrastructure. Three villages in the Dolni Chiflik municipality—Golitsa, Solnik, and Bulair—have been without electricity since last night due to broken power lines. The village of Popovich in the Byala municipality is also affected. Additionally, part of Dobrogled remains without power due to a damaged transformer.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as snowfall persists, urging drivers to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

