Plovdiv Airport Set for Concession as Bulgaria Eyes Aviation Privatization

Business » TOURISM | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 07:10
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Airport Set for Concession as Bulgaria Eyes Aviation Privatization

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, announced that a concession procedure for Plovdiv Airport will soon be initiated. During a meeting with representatives from the aviation industry, Karadjov emphasized the importance of reducing state involvement in the aviation sector. He expressed support for the idea that the management of Plovdiv Airport should be handed over to the private sector, with a focus on both civil and cargo aviation development. Analyses and recommendations regarding the concession procedure will be conducted, he added.

Karadjov highlighted that, in line with European practices, Bulgarian airports should be concessioned rather than relying on state funding. He also mentioned the ongoing efforts to reduce administrative burdens for businesses within the aviation sector, noting that the Civil Aviation Administration is working on the digitalization of all administrative services, which will soon be completed. This move is intended to streamline processes and reduce costs for aviation enterprises.

The meeting also touched on other key issues such as the training of aviation personnel, improvements to infrastructure, and access organization at Sofia Airport's northern apron. Additionally, the preparation of a legislative framework for drone operations and the development of smaller airports were discussed.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that Plovdiv Airport is now fully state-owned and outlined plans to launch a concession procedure as a potential solution to support the airport’s growth.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, airport, concession

Related Articles:

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Unveils New Facade After Name Change

On Monday, Sofia Airport officially unveiled its new name, now honoring Bulgaria’s national hero, Vasil Levski

Business » Tourism | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports

Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country

Politics » Defense | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:09

Varna Airport Announces New Direct Flight to One of the World’s Richest Cities

Starting March 31, Varna Airport will introduce its first-ever direct flight to Abu Dhabi, marking a historic milestone for the airport

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:09

Flu Epidemic Declared in Three New Bulgarian Regions

Three new regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic following the increased spread of the virus

Society » Health | January 20, 2025, Monday // 17:21

Free Winter Parking for Tourist Buses at Sofia Airport

Sofia Airport has introduced free access to the Terminal 2 bus parking lot (P8) for tour operators’ buses and coaches throughout the winter season of 2024/2025

Business » Tourism | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Bulgaria's Tourism Shifts Toward Experience-Focused Stays as Demand Grows

Tourism in Bulgaria is increasingly shifting from traditional hotel stays to more experience-focused offerings

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 12:18

New Varna-Paris Route to Launch in Summer 2025

Bulgaria Air is expanding its network of international routes for the upcoming summer season

Business » Tourism | February 15, 2025, Saturday // 18:14

200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens

The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:25

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Bulgaria to Receive Two More Medical Helicopters by March

Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov announced in Parliament that Bulgaria expects the arrival of two additional medical helicopters by the end of March.

Business » Tourism | February 7, 2025, Friday // 11:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria