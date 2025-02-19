Plovdiv Airport Set for Concession as Bulgaria Eyes Aviation Privatization

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadjov, announced that a concession procedure for Plovdiv Airport will soon be initiated. During a meeting with representatives from the aviation industry, Karadjov emphasized the importance of reducing state involvement in the aviation sector. He expressed support for the idea that the management of Plovdiv Airport should be handed over to the private sector, with a focus on both civil and cargo aviation development. Analyses and recommendations regarding the concession procedure will be conducted, he added.

Karadjov highlighted that, in line with European practices, Bulgarian airports should be concessioned rather than relying on state funding. He also mentioned the ongoing efforts to reduce administrative burdens for businesses within the aviation sector, noting that the Civil Aviation Administration is working on the digitalization of all administrative services, which will soon be completed. This move is intended to streamline processes and reduce costs for aviation enterprises.

The meeting also touched on other key issues such as the training of aviation personnel, improvements to infrastructure, and access organization at Sofia Airport's northern apron. Additionally, the preparation of a legislative framework for drone operations and the development of smaller airports were discussed.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that Plovdiv Airport is now fully state-owned and outlined plans to launch a concession procedure as a potential solution to support the airport’s growth.