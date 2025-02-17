Sofia Airport Renamed in Honor of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially renamed Sofia Airport, honoring the national hero Vasil Levski with the title "Vasil Levski Sofia Airport." The decree, signed on February 17, 2025, formalizes the change, reflecting the widespread support for the decision among the public.

The proposal to rename the airport after Levski was originally put forward by scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in 2017, who received broad backing for the idea. Last year, the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Sofia Municipality expressed their support for the renaming. The decision has now been finalized, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria.

This move aligns with a broader initiative to honor the legacy of the Apostle of Freedom, with studies showing that a significant portion of the Bulgarian public favors the renaming. The change to "Vasil Levski Sofia Airport" is a testament to the deep respect Bulgarians hold for the revolutionary figure and marks a historic moment for the country.

Vasil Levski, known as the "Apostle of Freedom," was a Bulgarian revolutionary and national hero who played a crucial role in the struggle for Bulgaria's independence from the Ottoman Empire. Born in 1837, Levski dedicated his life to organizing revolutionary activities and forming a network of revolutionary committees across Bulgaria. His vision of a free and democratic Bulgaria inspired many, and his unwavering commitment to the cause made him a symbol of patriotism and courage. He was arrested and executed by the Ottomans in 1873, but his legacy as a champion of Bulgarian freedom endures.