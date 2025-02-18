The English Premier League Cup to Visit Sofia on February 25

The English Premier League Cup, one of the most prestigious trophies in football, will make its way to Bulgaria on February 25, 2025, as part of an exciting European tour. Fans in Sofia will get a chance to see the iconic cup, which was recently won by Manchester City for the fourth consecutive year. The trophy will be part of a visit that also includes Belgrade and Budapest, where supporters can experience the trophy up close.

This event is part of a collaboration between global technology group e& and Manchester City, with the visit to Sofia facilitated by e&'s partnership with PPF Group and supported by Yettel. The event aligns with Yettel Bulgaria’s goal to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. Yettel became part of the e& PPF Telecom Group at the end of last year, which includes countries across Europe, including Bulgaria.

The English Premier League Cup stands at 104 cm tall and weighs 25.4 kg. The trophy features a solid silver base and a crown made of 24-carat silver plating. The design is inspired by the "Three Lions of English Football," with two lions positioned on the handles. When the captain of the winning team raises the trophy at the end of the season, the third lion is symbolized by the golden crown.

Along with the Premier League Cup, the Community Shield trophy, which Manchester City also won last year, will also be on display during the event. This is a rare opportunity for Bulgarian football fans to view these two coveted trophies in person. The event in Sofia will celebrate Manchester City's recent dominance in English football and their consecutive Premier League titles, with more details to be revealed soon.