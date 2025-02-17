Bulgaria’s Fight Against Rising Food Prices Continues with Second Boycott on February 20

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Fight Against Rising Food Prices Continues with Second Boycott on February 20

Public pressure over rising food prices will continue as civil movements in Bulgaria prepare for a second boycott of retail chains on February 20. The protest follows the success of the first boycott, which saw a nearly 30% drop in sales at the stores, equating to a loss of 8 million leva in a single day. Supermarkets responded with significant price cuts, offering discounts of up to 50% on selected products. This reaction from the retail sector was seen as an acknowledgment of the problem, with the government admitting that excessive food prices are an issue that can be addressed. According to Maya Manolova from the political party "Stand Up.BG", the key takeaway from the boycott is that the government recognized the possibility of limiting trade markups on basic food items, signaling a victory for citizens.

Velizar Enchev, one of the boycott’s organizers, emphasized that this success is only the beginning. He stated that the government’s proposed cap on markups—set at 30%—is insufficient. Enchev argued for more comprehensive price protections on essential goods like flour, dairy, and meat, noting that a broader legislative approach is necessary. The Initiative Committee for the Boycott has already planned another mass protest for February 20, coinciding with similar demonstrations in Croatia against banks and in Greece against food price hikes. Enchev urged Bulgarians to show solidarity and participate in the boycott to pressure the authorities further.

The boycott's impact has resonated not only with consumers but also with politicians. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov acknowledged the significant drop in retail turnover, confirming the success of the boycott. Velizar Enchev, speaking on behalf of the boycott’s organizers, noted that the actions of the people and the pressure applied by civil society forced the government to recognize the problem and begin discussing potential solutions. According to Enchev, February 13 was a day that proved the power of collective action against both the large retail chains and the authorities, and the boycott has set the stage for further change.

The Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, represented by Emil Georgiev, expressed satisfaction with the boycott's turnout, emphasizing the importance of continued consumer activism. Georgiev also urged people to shop at small neighborhood stores as part of the broader effort to challenge the dominance of hypermarkets. Dimitrina Ruseva from "The System is Killing Us" echoed the sentiment, calling for Bulgarians to show they are a unified people rather than passive consumers. She stressed that failing to protect essential products like bread would be a disservice to the nation.

Maya Manolova celebrated the immediate success of the boycott, pointing to the discounts offered by retailers as a clear sign that citizens are unwilling to accept inflated prices. Manolova pointed out that the government’s response has shifted dramatically, with admissions that food price inflation is a real issue, that regulating trade markups is possible, and that legislative changes are needed. However, she remained cautious, stressing that civil pressure must persist until concrete actions follow the government's rhetoric.

Petyo Dafinkichev, chairman of the Bulgarian Pensioners’ Union, compared the boycott to a small revolution, emphasizing that while the initial battle was won, the larger struggle for fair food prices continues. He stressed that the large retail chains need to understand the resolve of Bulgarian consumers, as they will not tolerate exploitative practices.

Manolova also highlighted that the success of the first boycott has forced the government to make critical admissions, including the necessity of legal measures to enforce fair pricing. She called on the National Assembly to act swiftly and discuss bills to introduce price caps on basic food products. The Initiative Committee insists that the National Assembly must address these legislative proposals immediately, with the next round of protests planned for February 20 to maintain the pressure on the authorities.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boycott, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

The English Premier League Cup to Visit Sofia on February 25

The English Premier League Cup, one of the most prestigious trophies in football, will make its way to Bulgaria

Sports | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Weather on February 18: Snow Decreases, Cold Conditions Remain

Snowfall across the country will gradually subside, with cloud cover beginning to break.

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 17:35

Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:22

Courier Prices Set to Rise by 10% in Bulgaria from March 1

Courier service prices in Bulgaria are set to rise from March 1, with some deliveries increasing by nearly 10%

Business | February 17, 2025, Monday // 14:08

Bulgaria's Tourism Shifts Toward Experience-Focused Stays as Demand Grows

Tourism in Bulgaria is increasingly shifting from traditional hotel stays to more experience-focused offerings

Business » Tourism | February 17, 2025, Monday // 12:18

Bulgaria's Housing Loans See 10% Growth Amid Rising Property Prices

Interest in newly built properties is on the rise, driven by factors such as increasing prosperity

Business » Properties | February 17, 2025, Monday // 10:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria's Weather on February 18: Snow Decreases, Cold Conditions Remain

Snowfall across the country will gradually subside, with cloud cover beginning to break.

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 17:35

Cold Snap Expected: Temperatures to Drop to Minus 15°C in Bulgaria

Cold weather and snow are expected to hit Bulgaria later this week

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 15:22

Heavy Snowfall in Sofia: Over 170 Snowplows in Operation, Bus Lines Suspended

Over 170 snow removal machines are actively working across all 24 districts of Sofia as the city continues to experience heavy snowfall

Society » Environment | February 17, 2025, Monday // 13:34

Borovets Ski Accident: Injured Skier Transported by Air Ambulance

A skier suffered serious injuries on the Markudzhik 1 slope in Borovets yesterday and was airlifted

Society » Incidents | February 17, 2025, Monday // 11:47

Ongoing Repairs and Heavy Snowfall Affect Sofia's Heating and Transportation Services

Heating has been restored in Sofia's "Lozenets" and "Hladilnika" districts, as announced by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" on its official website

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 11:43

Sofia to Notify Over 1 Million Residents of Their Local Taxes

Sofia Municipality's Municipal Revenue Directorate has announced that paper notifications for local taxes and fees are being printed and will soon be sent to the nearly 1.15 million property and vehicle owners in Sofia

Society | February 17, 2025, Monday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria