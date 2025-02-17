Bulgaria’s Fight Against Rising Food Prices Continues with Second Boycott on February 20

Public pressure over rising food prices will continue as civil movements in Bulgaria prepare for a second boycott of retail chains on February 20. The protest follows the success of the first boycott, which saw a nearly 30% drop in sales at the stores, equating to a loss of 8 million leva in a single day. Supermarkets responded with significant price cuts, offering discounts of up to 50% on selected products. This reaction from the retail sector was seen as an acknowledgment of the problem, with the government admitting that excessive food prices are an issue that can be addressed. According to Maya Manolova from the political party "Stand Up.BG", the key takeaway from the boycott is that the government recognized the possibility of limiting trade markups on basic food items, signaling a victory for citizens.

Velizar Enchev, one of the boycott’s organizers, emphasized that this success is only the beginning. He stated that the government’s proposed cap on markups—set at 30%—is insufficient. Enchev argued for more comprehensive price protections on essential goods like flour, dairy, and meat, noting that a broader legislative approach is necessary. The Initiative Committee for the Boycott has already planned another mass protest for February 20, coinciding with similar demonstrations in Croatia against banks and in Greece against food price hikes. Enchev urged Bulgarians to show solidarity and participate in the boycott to pressure the authorities further.

The boycott's impact has resonated not only with consumers but also with politicians. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov acknowledged the significant drop in retail turnover, confirming the success of the boycott. Velizar Enchev, speaking on behalf of the boycott’s organizers, noted that the actions of the people and the pressure applied by civil society forced the government to recognize the problem and begin discussing potential solutions. According to Enchev, February 13 was a day that proved the power of collective action against both the large retail chains and the authorities, and the boycott has set the stage for further change.

The Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, represented by Emil Georgiev, expressed satisfaction with the boycott's turnout, emphasizing the importance of continued consumer activism. Georgiev also urged people to shop at small neighborhood stores as part of the broader effort to challenge the dominance of hypermarkets. Dimitrina Ruseva from "The System is Killing Us" echoed the sentiment, calling for Bulgarians to show they are a unified people rather than passive consumers. She stressed that failing to protect essential products like bread would be a disservice to the nation.

Maya Manolova celebrated the immediate success of the boycott, pointing to the discounts offered by retailers as a clear sign that citizens are unwilling to accept inflated prices. Manolova pointed out that the government’s response has shifted dramatically, with admissions that food price inflation is a real issue, that regulating trade markups is possible, and that legislative changes are needed. However, she remained cautious, stressing that civil pressure must persist until concrete actions follow the government's rhetoric.

Petyo Dafinkichev, chairman of the Bulgarian Pensioners’ Union, compared the boycott to a small revolution, emphasizing that while the initial battle was won, the larger struggle for fair food prices continues. He stressed that the large retail chains need to understand the resolve of Bulgarian consumers, as they will not tolerate exploitative practices.

Manolova also highlighted that the success of the first boycott has forced the government to make critical admissions, including the necessity of legal measures to enforce fair pricing. She called on the National Assembly to act swiftly and discuss bills to introduce price caps on basic food products. The Initiative Committee insists that the National Assembly must address these legislative proposals immediately, with the next round of protests planned for February 20 to maintain the pressure on the authorities.